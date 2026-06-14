Whale Branch Early College High School celebrates Class of 2026

Class of 2026 earns $2.1 million in scholarships, completes more than 1,000 hours of community service

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

More than 100 Whale Branch Early College seniors crossed the stage Monday, June 1 as the school celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2026 at the Earl Campbell Athletic Complex.

The 108-member graduating class leaves behind a legacy of academic achievement, service and leadership. Together, the graduates earned more than $2.1 million in scholarship offers and completed more than 1,000 community service hours through the school’s various service organizations.

Among the graduating class were 13 honor graduates, 19 students who participated in Advanced Placement or dual-enrollment coursework and 24 student-athletes.

Following graduation, 46 seniors plan to attend college, six will enter technical or trade programs and four have committed to military service.

Whale Branch Early College Principal Freda McCanick praised the graduates for the character and determination they demonstrated throughout their high school careers.

“This class proves that strength lies not only in achievement but also in character and purpose,” McCanick said. “They leave not just ready for the world — but prepared to shape it.”

The Class of 2026 was also active beyond the classroom, with seniors participating in 11 different clubs and organizations while balancing academic and extracurricular commitments.

As the graduates turned their tassels and celebrated with family and friends, they joined the ranks of Whale Branch Early College alumni and prepared to begin the next chapter of their lives.

Known as the Warriors, the members of the Class of 2026 leave Whale Branch with accomplishments that extend beyond test scores and scholarships, carrying with them the lessons learned through service, leadership and perseverance.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.