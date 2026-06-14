Beaufort High School graduates 280 seniors

Class of 2026 earns more than $4 million in scholarships

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort High School celebrated the graduation of its Class of 2026 on Wednesday, June 3, as 280 seniors crossed the stage at Beaufort High School Athletic Stadium.

The graduating class leaves behind an impressive record of academic achievement, service and extracurricular involvement. Together, the seniors earned $4,037,002 in scholarship offers and completed more than 12,600 hours of community service.

Among the graduates were 74 honor graduates and 124 students who participated in Advanced Placement or dual-enrollment coursework. The class also included 116 student-athletes and students representing 27 clubs and organizations across campus.

Following graduation, 92 seniors plan to attend college, 35 will enter technical or trade programs and 23 have committed to military service.

Beaufort High School Principal Ryan Walsh praised the graduates for their accomplishments and the impact they made during their time at the school.

“The Class of 2026 has been an excellent group of students,” Walsh said. “They have accomplished a lot during their time at BHS. I look forward to seeing what they will do in the future. Go Eagles!”

For many graduates, commencement marked the beginning of a new journey.

“Moving on from Beaufort High to the University of Chicago will be an exciting yet challenging transition,” one graduating senior said. “So many of the unique experiences, lessons and opportunities I have gained in high school will surely stay with me as I participate in research, internships, volunteer work and study abroad programs in college while studying biology and political science on my path to becoming a doctor. I am excited to continue growing academically and personally while using what I have learned to make a meaningful impact on the world around me.”

As family members, friends, faculty and staff gathered to celebrate the graduates, the ceremony recognized not only academic accomplishments but also the leadership, service and perseverance demonstrated by the Class of 2026 throughout their high school careers.

Known as the Eagles, the graduates now move on to colleges and universities, technical and trade programs, military service and careers, carrying with them the lessons and experiences gained during their time at Beaufort High School.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.