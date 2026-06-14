Lowcountry Montessori School celebrates Class of 2026

Graduates receive diplomas during commencement ceremony at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Lowcountry Montessori School celebrated its Class of 2026 on Saturday, May 30, during commencement exercises at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort.

Surrounded by family, friends, faculty and staff, graduates marked the completion of their high school careers and the beginning of a new chapter. The ceremony recognized years of academic achievement, personal growth and community involvement while highlighting the school’s Montessori philosophy of independence, responsibility and lifelong learning.

Founded in 2014, Lowcountry Montessori School is a public charter school serving students from preschool through high school. As members of the Class of 2026 received their diplomas overlooking the Beaufort River, they joined the ranks of the school’s alumni and prepared to pursue opportunities in higher education, the workforce, military service and beyond.

School officials congratulated the graduates, describing them as leaders prepared to make a positive impact in their communities and wherever their futures may lead.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.