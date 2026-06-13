Lowcountry Music Festival

Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of music and food during the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Credence Revived, a Credence Clearwater Revival tribute band, was the headliner at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort’s Campfire Tyler performs at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Lloyd Diamond performs as James Brown at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of music and food during the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Five-year-old Scarlett Philyaw, visiting from Greenville, S.C., dances to the live music during the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of music and food during the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Credence Revived, a Credence Clearwater Revival tribute band, was the headliner at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Credence Revived, a Credence Clearwater Revival tribute band, was the headliner at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Musical acts from a wide variety of genres performed at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Attendees dance during the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of music and food during the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of music and food during the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Saturday evening light fades as the crowd takes in Credence Revived, a Credence Clearwater Revival tribute band and the headliner at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Credence Revived, a Credence Clearwater Revival tribute band, was the headliner at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Saturday evening light fades as the crowd takes in Credence Revived, a Credence Clearwater Revival tribute band and the headliner at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Musical acts from a wide variety of genres performed at the Music Festival of the Lowcountry on Saturday, June 6, 2026, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News