Take Back The Night at USCB

Photos Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Hopeful Horizons hosted its annual Take Back the Night event on Thursday, April 23, 2026, as the community lined the lawn at USC Beaufort’s Center For The Arts, coming together to support sexual assault survivors, listen to their stories, and stand united in the fight against abuse. The longstanding event held every April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month continues to serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of awareness, advocacy, and community support for those impacted by violence.