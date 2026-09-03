Nexus Care hosting ‘Recovery Is Worth the Walk’

Staff reports

Nexus Care of Beaufort County, in partnership with Beaufort County Parks & Recreation, welcomes the community to join a free, family-friendly walk in recognition of Recovery Month from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 at Burton Wells Walking Path, located at 64 Burton Wells Road. A rain date is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.

The event, titled “Recovery Is Worth the Walk” aims to bring the community together in support of individuals and families affected by substance use. The walk emphasizes unity, hope, and the message that no one should walk alone.

Participants of all ages and abilities are encouraged to attend and walk in awareness. The event will feature opportunities to connect with local resources dedicated to recovery, health, and community support.

Community members can register at no cost by visiting https://bit.ly/4zpYPyQ. Early registration is encouraged.