Lands End Woodland River Festival this weekend

Staff reports

The 21st Lands End Woodland River Festival is set for this weekend – Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5 – at Lands End Woodland Beach.

On Friday, there will karaoke and a DJ starting at 5 p.m. There will be a chicken and fish dinner available for $20 from noon to 10 p.m. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and younger.

On Saturday, the all-day River Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 7p.m., with entertainment, food, music and vendors. Disney princesses will be in attendance for photos. Admission is $5, free for children 12 and younger.

Gullah storyteller “Aunt Pearlie Sue,” an award-winning performer, historian and educator, will be there, as well.