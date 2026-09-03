Beaufort Memorial adds urologist in Beaufort, Okatie

Staff reports

Beaufort Memorial has expanded access to urology services by adding a skilled urologist to its team in Beaufort and Okatie.

Dr. Meredith Hernandez joins Beaufort Memorial Urology Specialists, where she provides comprehensive care for conditions including kidney and bladder stones, enlarged prostate, urinary disorders and urological cancers. She also specializes in advanced robot-assisted surgical procedures designed to improve precision, shorten recovery time and achieve optimal outcomes for patients.

Dr. Hernandez’s interest in medicine began early, inspired by a family legacy of physicians that included both of her grandfathers. She was drawn to urology in particular because it uniquely combines patient relationships, personalized care and innovative surgical treatment. Throughout her training, she developed an interest in robot-assisted surgery to treat urological cancers and other complex conditions.

She relocated to the Lowcountry from Tennessee, where she earned her medical degree and completed her urology residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis. There, she developed her patient-centered approach focused on education, open communication and helping patients navigate often-challenging diagnoses and treatment decisions with confidence.

“I want all of my patients to feel comfortable, informed and supported as we make healthcare decisions together,” she said. “I aim to create an open environment that is built on trust and honest communication.”

At the practice, Dr. Hernandez joins board-certified urologist Dr. Louis F. Plzak and board-certified physician assistants Kristin S. Callaghan, Matthew Baker and Nancy Thomas. To make an appointment with Dr. Hernandez or any of the practice’s other providers in Beaufort or Okatie, call 843-524-7607.