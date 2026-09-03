American Legion Beaufort Post 207 sends 17 to Boys State, Girls State

Staff reports

American Legion Beaufort Post 207 and its Auxiliary Unit sent 17 local high school rising seniors to Palmetto Boys and Girls State this summer.

Boys and Girls State are week-long convocations where delegates learn about the American system of government and politics by participating in a mock governmental system. It is an honor to be chosen as a delegate.

While at Boys and Girls State, delegates are divided into cities and parties from which they campaign and elect city, county and state officers. They have an opportunity to prepare speeches, compose party platforms, debate current issues, and vote for elected offices.

They also learn about the principles of citizenship and public service from guest speakers and staff members and in expert panels. American Legion Beaufort Post 207 Auxiliary Unit members Lucile Nickolson, far left, and Carolyn Dorsey, sixth from left, pose with the Palmetto Girls State attendees, from left, Amaya Wright, Catherine Wimberly, Riley Kennedy, Megan Fox, Emma Pfeister, Liliana Loomis, Claire Hovest, Emmalyn Dickerson, and Joan Flowers. Photo courtesy of American Legion Beaufort Post 207

This year’s attendees were Nathan Agatep, Emmalyn Dickerson, James Ferreira, Joan Flowers, Megan Fox, Keiley Good, Claire Hovest, Leonardo Iskandar, Riley Kennedy, Justin Lamb, Liliana Loomis, Quinn Matthews, Emma Pfeister, Rollin Scandlen, Titus Weaver, Catherine Wimberly, and Amaya Wright.

“Post 207 and its Auxiliary are proud of these young men and women and hope that they will continue to appreciate and protect the democratic ideals about which they learned so much,” Post 207 said in a release.