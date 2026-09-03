School board candidates to speak at NOB Dems meeting

Staff reports

Candidates running for the Beaufort County Board of Education will speak when the Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club (NOB Dems) meets at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Old Grace AME Chapel at 502 Charles Street in downtown Beaufort.

Ample free parking is available. Meetings are open to anyone “committed to fighting for democracy, upholding the Constitution, and ensuring equal justice for all.”

The NOB Dems, along with several other groups, rally together every Monday at 4 p.m. in front of the Beaufort City Hall, as well. All who wish to join should bring a sign (no vulgarity), stay behind the sidewalk, and off the median.