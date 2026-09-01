Newsom to visit Beaufort

Staff reports

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will visit Beaufort between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 3, on his “On The Road To Flip The Future” tour and his “Take It Back” tour, speaking to South Carolina Democrats.

Doors for the event – the location is as of yet unreleased – will open at 1 p.m. Location details are emailed the day before the event. Space is limited – registration is required and does not guarantee entry.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/4xckBUA.

Newsom and local Democrats hope to discuss how they organize, compete, and win – county by county – in South Carolina and nationally.