Beaufort County needs 300 new poll workers ahead of November election

Workers who complete training and serve on Election Day will receive $235 from the county

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort County election officials are looking for approximately 300 new poll workers to help staff polling locations for the Nov. 3 General Election.

The county says the additional workers are needed as Beaufort County continues to see growth in the number of registered voters, precincts and polling locations.

“We have been fortunate to have capable citizens willing to attend training and serve their neighbors at the polls,” Matthew Sweeney, chairman of the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said. “Their commitment is essential, but with continued growth in voter registrations, precincts, and polling locations, we now have an urgent need to recruit new poll workers across Beaufort County.”

Beaufort County administers elections for 134 precincts and is among the top 10 counties in South Carolina by number of registered voters, according to the county.

Election officials said they expect strong turnout for the Nov. 3 election, which will include statewide and local races.

Poll workers who complete the required training and work on Election Day will receive a stipend and bonus from Beaufort County totaling $235.

“We encourage Beaufort County residents who care about serving their community and supporting well-run elections to join us,” Jean Felix, director of the Beaufort County Board of Voter Registration and Elections, said.

How to sign up

Those interested in becoming poll workers can register through Beaufort County’s Easy Poll Worker website.

For additional information, residents can contact Tiara S. Glover, the county’s training and outreach coordinator, at tiara.glover@bcgov.net.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.