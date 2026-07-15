June 29, 2026

Beaufort

Lt. Col. Michael “Irish” Rainey, USMC (Ret.), born in Carlisle, Pa., passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 29, 2026 in Beaufort, S.C. A decorated Marine Corps fighter pilot, respected antiques dealer, and devoted friend, he lived a full life in the cockpit, in his hangar, in his amazing garden and among his cherished friends. He leaves a legacy of devoted service, lifelong friendships and fiercely held passions.

Michael’s Marine Corps career started at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, with VMFA-235 flying the F-4 Phantom. A graduate of Top Gun, he served at many posts during a 20-year career.

In 1983 he was stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, where he transitioned to and proudly flew the F/A-18 Hornet. Irish retired in 1993 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel after two decades of “incredible fun” and dedicated service. He remained in Beaufort and called it home for over 45 years.

Michael remained an avid aviator beyond his military career, and took special pride in his two vintage airplanes, a Gypsy Tiger Moth and his always immaculate Meyers OTW. His hangar, a museum-quality collection of artifacts and aircraft, reflected a life-long love of flying and military history, much of which are now on display at the Sullenberger Aviation Museum. His presence in Beaufort was always known as he loved touring the Lowcountry in his biplane.

After the Marines, Michael found great success and wide respect in the world of antiques Michael Rainey Antiques in Beaufort was soon recognized as one of the finest antique shops in the Southeast. His expertise was sought by collectors and auction houses alike, including Sotheby’s and Christie’s. He was known for an exceptional eye, an uncompromising standard of quality, and a profound knowledge which he generously shared.

Mike Rainey

Passionate in everything he pursued, Michael cultivated an extraordinary garden and croquet court at his home in town. An animal lover, he cared deeply for his pets throughout the years. Petey, Tucker, Trevor, and many more were a large part of his life. He was a devoted friend and a connoisseur of storytelling, whose laughter and toasts will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his sister, Kathleen (Kathie) P. Rainey of Raleigh, N.C., and her daughter, Patricia (Trish) Grimes of Charlotte, along with Trish’s sons: Evan, Avery, and Liam. He is also survived by his brother, Patrick F. Rainey, and his wife, Kristin, of Beaufort, S.C. Their children, Taylor Rainey, Robert Bowles, Reese Bowles, and Cashiel Bowles, along with their granddaughter, Grayson Bertrand. Additionally, he leaves behind a great many friends who were like extended family.

Details regarding a celebration of life will be announced in the coming weeks. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may raise a glass in his memory, or make a donation to a charity of your choice, he would have loved either gesture.