May Crockett

July 9, 2026

Beaufort

May Mazyck Rosenblath Crockett, age 92 of Beaufort, S.C. passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2026 at home surrounded by family.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2026 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Lady’s Island. Interment will follow at the Beaufort National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband, Charles Crockett Sr.

She is preceded in death by her husband Charles Burleson Crockett Sr. and her son William Carl Crockett.

She is survived by her children Charles Burleson Crockett, Jr of. Beaufort, William Stuart Crockett of Florida, Naomi Crockett Trask of Beaufort, and Katharine Crockett Harrelson of Beaufort and grandchildren Caroline Barnwell Crockett , Elizabeth Burleson Crockett, Alma Devereaux Cappelmann, Glenn Hudson Cappelmann, William Stuart Crockett, Robert Charles Crockett , May Harrelson Winsness, Ruby Katharine Harrelson, Joseph Cusack Harrelson, and five great grandchildren.

May lived her Christianity every day. She quietly served others without expecting recognition. She volunteered at a nonprofit clothing ministry, rocked and cared for newborn babies in the hospital nursery, served on a bereavement team comforting families in their darkest moments, read books over the radio for the blind, and faithfully worked the election polls because she believed in doing her part.

She was adventurous, fearless, and curious about the world. She traveled to places many people only dream of — Hong Kong, Thailand, Africa, Italy, Greece, and beyond. She embraced new cultures, new people, and new experiences long before it was common to do so.

May will be remembered for her outrageous sense of humor, quick wit, adventurous spirit, her love for tennis, unwavering faith, and the way she made every story unforgettable.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Cardinal Hospice.

Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.