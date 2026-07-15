Here’s what to know before heading downtown for 70th edition

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

The Beaufort Water Festival returns Friday for its 70th annual celebration, bringing 10 days of concerts, family activities, sporting events and longtime Lowcountry traditions to downtown Beaufort.

Running July 17-26, this year’s festival features more than 90 events, from the Opening Ceremony and fireworks to the Grand Parade, Air Show and Blessing of the Fleet. Along the way, visitors can enjoy concerts, children’s activities, tournaments, an arts and crafts market and plenty of opportunities to gather with family and friends.

This year’s theme, “Sunny Days and Friendship Waves,” was chosen by Commodore Dusty Vickers, whose year at the helm has focused on celebrating the friendships and traditions that have made the Beaufort Water Festival a summer staple for generations.

What’s new this year

Although the festival is celebrating a milestone anniversary, much of this year’s layout will be familiar to returning visitors.

The Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park promenade remains closed for safety as repairs continue, making this the second consecutive year the closure has affected the festival. As a result, festival organizers have again adjusted the layout, and visitors can expect things to look much as they did during last year’s celebration. The Raft Race will once again be held at The Sands in Port Royal, while the remainder of the festival’s major events will continue to take place in and around Waterfront Park.

While the promenade remains closed, Vickers said visitors shouldn’t expect many changes to the overall festival experience.

“Pretty much the festival is going to look the same as it did last year.”

One noticeable addition this year comes Thursday night, when comedian Brian Moote with Bored Teachers headlines the Lowcountry Supper, bringing comedy back to the festival lineup after many years. Earlier this spring, organizers also introduced a new 3D archery tournament as part of the festival’s sporting events.

Vickers said bringing comedy back was a way to revive a piece of the festival’s history.

“That last hour is going to be a comedian act like we used to have back in the day,” he said.

Opening weekend

The festival officially begins Friday afternoon with the opening of the Festival Arts & Crafts Market before the Opening Ceremony at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. The ceremony will feature the Parris Island Marine Band followed by fireworks over the Beaufort River. Admission is free.

Saturday is one of the busiest days of the festival, beginning with the Raft Race at The Sands in Port Royal. The day also includes the bocce and badminton tournaments, the Children’s Toad Fishing Tournament, Sponsor’s Expo and the Festival Arts & Crafts Market before country music star Joe Nichols takes the stage Saturday evening with special guest Tyler Reese Tritt and opening act Blake Proehl.

Sunday continues with the River Rally, Children’s Day, the Ski Show and the annual Teen Dance. Children’s Day and the Ski Show are both free to attend.

During the week

The Festival Arts & Crafts Market remains open throughout the week while evening entertainment shifts each night.

Monday features Motown Monday, Tuesday brings Caribbean Night — including free admission for active military members, educators and first responders with valid identification — and Wednesday’s annual Talent Show returns with free admission for anyone wearing an official 2026 Beaufort Water Festival T-shirt.

Thursday combines one of the festival’s longest-running traditions with something new as the Lowcountry Supper returns alongside performances by WGB, Katie Lynn, The Whistlers and Brian Moote with Bored Teachers.

Closing weekend

The final weekend begins Friday with a free Meet & Greet featuring the Air Show pilots at Beaufort Executive Airport before one of the festival’s most anticipated traditions, the annual Bed Race, takes over Bay Street. Friday evening concludes with Rockin’ the River featuring Hot Red Chili Peppers.

Saturday offers another full day of events, beginning with the Beaufort Water Festival Grand Parade through downtown, followed by the Non-Profit Expo, the free Air Show over the Beaufort River and the Commodore’s Ball featuring The Catalinas.

The festival concludes Sunday with the annual Blessing of the Fleet and Parade of Boats before wrapping up at 3 p.m.

Know before you go

Festival organizers encourage attendees to plan ahead before heading downtown.

Many daytime events are free, including the Opening Ceremony, Children’s Day, the Ski Show, Sponsor’s Expo, Meet & Greet with the Air Show pilots, the Grand Parade, Non-Profit Expo, Air Show and Blessing of the Fleet. Evening concerts and several special events require tickets.

A clear bag policy is in effect for ticketed events. Outside food and beverages, coolers, pets and professional photography are prohibited inside festival gates. Free shuttle service will be available from the Beaufort County Government Center for several of the festival’s largest evening events.

Drivers should also expect traffic delays during some of the festival’s biggest events. Bay Street between Harrington and Charles streets will close from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 24, for the Bed Race. Streets along the Grand Parade route will close from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 25, and the Beaufort River will be closed from 1 to 4 p.m. during the annual Air Show. Festival officials encourage both motorists and boaters to plan accordingly.

Vickers said the festival’s success depends on much more than the events themselves.

“A lot of people don’t realize all the people underneath the tents are from nonprofits or civic groups,” he said. “That manpower is a necessity to make the festival happen.”

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.