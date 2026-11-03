What We Know : South Carolina Election Results

Polls closed across Beaufort and Jasper counties at 7:00 p.m. Refresh for updates.
Staff Reports
The Island News
Last updated: 12:00 PM
Unofficial race results annotated with a green checkmark ✅.
Voters in Beaufort and Jasper counties will help choose South Carolina’s next governor, a U.S. senator and members of Congress on Tuesday, Nov. 3, while deciding local races that will shape law enforcement, public schools, county finances and growth across the Lowcountry.
Beaufort County voters will choose a new sheriff, fill eight County Council seats and decide seven school board contests. Jasper County’s ballot includes contested races for probate judge, auditor and a County Council seat, along with unopposed candidates for other offices. Municipal elections will also give voters in Beaufort, Hardeeville and Hilton Head Island choices about their communities’ leadership.
We’ll update this page about every hour as results come in. Our final update tonight will be at 12:00 AM, with full results in the morning.
Here are the races we are watching:
Beaufort County
Countywide
- Sheriff: Doug Seifert (R) ✅, Alphonso Small Jr. (D)
- Auditor: David Cadd (R), ✅ Carletha Frazier (D)
- Treasurer: Scott Songer (D), Maria Walls (R)
- Probate Judge: Heather Galvin (R) ✅, unopposed
County Council
- District 2, David Bartholomew (R) ✅, unopposed
- District 4, Michael J.D. Andersen (R) ✅, unopposed
- District 5: Lynn Gerson (D), Joshua Hower (R)
- District 6: Carolyn Fournier (D), Anna Maria “Tab” Tabernik (R)
- District 8: Kraig Gordon (R), Trey Judy (D)
- District 9: Mark Lawson (R), Jannine Mutterer (D)
- District 10: John Casey (R), Travis Ludwig-Hodges (D)
- District 11, Elizabeth Galloway (R) ✅, unopposed
Board of Education (nonpartisan)
- District 2: Christopher Dantzler ✅, Genie R. Brainerd,
- District 3: William Smith ✅, Cynthia Gregory-Small, Willie Turral
- District 4: Dee Matthews ✅ , Angela Stephens
- District 5: Victor Ney, Gwyneth J. Saunders
- District 7: David Carr, Adrian Lewis
- District 8: Carlton Dallas, Kate Nolan
- District 10: Elizabeth Hey ✅, Melvin P. Campbell, Gene Meyers
Transportation questions
- Question 1: 1% sales tax for transportation (Yes/No)
- Question 2: Up to $450 million in bonds (Yes/No)
Special districts (nonpartisan)
- Hilton Head PSD, District 1: Ibrahim Abdul Malik, Lola Campbell
- Hilton Head PSD, District 5: Michael J. Marks, Tim Smith
- Fripp Island Public Service Commission: Daniel S. Robinson ✅, Gregory S. Counts
- Soil and Water, Daniel Lesesne Jr. ✅ , unopposed
- Hilton Head PSD District 7, Frank Turano ✅ , unopposed
Jasper County
- Probate Judge: Dixie S. Ford (R) ✅, Albert Buster Kleckley Jr. (D)
- Auditor: LaVonnia Von Aiken Fisher-Brown (D), Megan Carroll Horton (R)
- County Council, Robertville Township: Sam Woodward (R) ✅, Camika Beaton (D)
- Soil and Water (two seats): L. Grover Smith III, Stan Wells
- Treasurer, Michael T. Skinner (R) ✅ , unopposed
- County Council Coosawhatchie Township, Gene Ceccarelli (R) ✅ , unopposed
Municipal (nonpartisan)
- Beaufort City Council (two at-large seats): Jared Madison ✅, Josh Scallate ✅, Grady Woods, Thad E. Lane
- Hardeeville City Council (two seats): Steve Fier, Valarie Guzman, Landon Papay
- Hilton Head Island mayor: Alan Perry ✅, Dave Ferguson, Palmer E. Simmons
- Hilton Head Ward 2: Patsy Brison ✅, Josh Peeples
- Hilton Head Ward 4: Tamara Becker, Rick Ross
- Hilton Head Ward 5: Chuck Dowd, David Ellis, Rob Guthrie
Statewide Elections
Governor and lieutenant governor
- Alan Wilson ✅ and Mike Reichenbach (R) ✅ Full story here.
- Jermaine Johnson and Sam Skardon (D)
- Michael Addison and Candace Brewer (United Citizens)
- Walid Hakim and Arnold E. Karr (Green)
State House (local districts)
- District 118: Bill Herbkersman (R), Bernie Scolaro (D)
- District 120: Weston Newton (R) ✅, Debbie Subera-Wiggin (D)
Democrat Shannon N. DeLoach won the S.C. House District 121 seat, according to unofficial results. The seat is held by Rep. Michael Rivers, who lost the Democratic nomination to DeLoach in a June runoff.
Republican incumbent Shannon Erickson won reelection to the S.C. House District 124 seat, defeating Democrat Shauna Bishop, according to unofficial results.
- District 121: Shannon N. DeLoach (D) ✅, Shelley Gay Yuhas (R)
- District 122: Korey Williams (D) ✅, Bill Hager (R)
- District 123: Jeff Bradley (R), Ann C. Shippy (D)
- District 124: Shannon Erickson (R) ✅, Shauna Bishop (D)
More statewide races
- Secretary of state: Jason Belton (D), Mark Hammond (R)
- State treasurer: Vincent Coe (D), Curtis Loftis (R)
- Attorney general: Richard Hricik (D), David Stumbo (R)
- Comptroller general: Tiffany Boozer (D), Mike Burkhold (R)
- Superintendent of education: Baba Amin Ojuok (United Citizens), Ellen Weaver (R), Sylvia Wright (D)
- Commissioner of agriculture: DeShawn Blanding (D), Chris Nelums (United Citizens), Cody Simpson (R), Michael Sullens (Libertarian)
U.S. Congress
Democrat Annie Andrews has defeated Republican Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, according to projections by NBC News and CBS News. Several outlets called the race shortly after 10 p.m.
Andrews, a 45-year-old pediatrician, campaigned on health care access and affordability and on fighting corruption in Washington. Graham had been appointed to serve the rest of the term of her brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, after his sudden death in July.
Andrews will be South Carolina’s first Democratic U.S. senator in more than 20 years.
Results are unofficial. Statewide results: scVOTES.gov
- U.S. Senate Race: Annie Andrews (D) ✅, Darline Graham (R)
- U.S. House District 1: Jenny Costa Honeycutt (R), Nancy Lacore (D), Bill Reeside (L)
- U.S. House District 6: James E. “Jim” Clyburn (D) ✅ , John Peterson (R)
The Associated Press reports Democrat James Clyburn wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District which covers all of Jasper country.
The Island News: Election 2026 voter guide
All results are unofficial until certified by the county election boards.