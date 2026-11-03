What We Know : South Carolina Election Results

Polls closed across Beaufort and Jasper counties at 7:00 p.m. Refresh for updates.

Staff Reports

The Island News



Last updated: 12:00 PM

Unofficial race results annotated with a green checkmark ✅.

Voters in Beaufort and Jasper counties will help choose South Carolina’s next governor, a U.S. senator and members of Congress on Tuesday, Nov. 3, while deciding local races that will shape law enforcement, public schools, county finances and growth across the Lowcountry.

Beaufort County voters will choose a new sheriff, fill eight County Council seats and decide seven school board contests. Jasper County’s ballot includes contested races for probate judge, auditor and a County Council seat, along with unopposed candidates for other offices. Municipal elections will also give voters in Beaufort, Hardeeville and Hilton Head Island choices about their communities’ leadership.

We’ll update this page about every hour as results come in. Our final update tonight will be at 12:00 AM, with full results in the morning.

Here are the races we are watching:

Beaufort County

Countywide

Sheriff: Doug Seifert (R) ✅, Alphonso Small Jr. (D)

Alphonso Small Jr. (D) Auditor: David Cadd (R), ✅ Carletha Frazier (D)

David Cadd (R), Carletha Frazier (D) Treasurer: Scott Songer (D), Maria Walls (R)

Scott Songer (D), Maria Walls (R) Probate Judge: Heather Galvin (R) ✅, unopposed

County Council

Michael J.D. Anderson has secured the Beaufort County Council seat for District 4 replacing Alice G. Howard who has held the seat since 2015.

District 2, David Bartholomew (R) ✅ , unopposed

, unopposed District 4, Michael J.D. Andersen (R) ✅ , unopposed

, unopposed District 5: Lynn Gerson (D), Joshua Hower (R)

Lynn Gerson (D), Joshua Hower (R) District 6: Carolyn Fournier (D), Anna Maria “Tab” Tabernik (R)

Carolyn Fournier (D), Anna Maria “Tab” Tabernik (R) District 8: Kraig Gordon (R), Trey Judy (D)

Kraig Gordon (R), Trey Judy (D) District 9: Mark Lawson (R), Jannine Mutterer (D)

Mark Lawson (R), Jannine Mutterer (D) District 10: John Casey (R), Travis Ludwig-Hodges (D)

John Casey (R), Travis Ludwig-Hodges (D) District 11, Elizabeth Galloway (R) ✅, unopposed

Board of Education (nonpartisan)

Christopher Dantlzer wins the Beaufort County school board seat for District 2. Incumbent William Smith reclaims his seat for Beaufort County School District 3.

District 2: Christopher Dantzler ✅ , Genie R. Brainerd,

, Genie R. Brainerd, District 3: William Smith ✅, Cynthia Gregory-Small, Willie Turral

Dee Matthews won the Beaufort County Board of Education District 4 seat, defeating Angela Stephens in the nonpartisan race,

according to unofficial results.

District 4: Dee Matthews ✅ , Angela Stephens

, Angela Stephens District 5: Victor Ney, Gwyneth J. Saunders

Victor Ney, Gwyneth J. Saunders District 7: David Carr, Adrian Lewis

David Carr, Adrian Lewis District 8: Carlton Dallas, Kate Nolan

Carlton Dallas, Kate Nolan District 10: Elizabeth Hey ✅, Melvin P. Campbell, Gene Meyers

Transportation questions

Question 1: 1% sales tax for transportation (Yes/No)

1% sales tax for transportation (Yes/No) Question 2: Up to $450 million in bonds (Yes/No)

Special districts (nonpartisan)

Hilton Head PSD, District 1: Ibrahim Abdul Malik, Lola Campbell

Ibrahim Abdul Malik, Lola Campbell Hilton Head PSD, District 5: Michael J. Marks, Tim Smith

Michael J. Marks, Tim Smith Fripp Island Public Service Commission: Daniel S. Robinson ✅, Gregory S. Counts

Gregory S. Counts Soil and Water, Daniel Lesesne Jr. ✅ , unopposed

, unopposed Hilton Head PSD District 7, Frank Turano ✅ , unopposed

Jasper County

Republican Dixie S. Ford won the Jasper County probate judge seat, defeating Democrat Albert Buster Kleckley Jr. 8,964 to 8,293, according to unofficial results.

Ford will be the first woman to serve as Jasper County probate judge.

Probate Judge: Dixie S. Ford (R) ✅, Albert Buster Kleckley Jr. (D)

Albert Buster Kleckley Jr. (D) Auditor: LaVonnia Von Aiken Fisher-Brown (D), Megan Carroll Horton (R)

LaVonnia Von Aiken Fisher-Brown (D), Megan Carroll Horton (R) County Council, Robertville Township: Sam Woodward (R) ✅ , Camika Beaton (D)

Sam Woodward (R) ✅ Camika Beaton (D) Soil and Water (two seats): L. Grover Smith III, Stan Wells

(two seats): L. Grover Smith III, Stan Wells Treasurer, Michael T. Skinner (R) ✅ , unopposed

County Council Coosawhatchie Township, Gene Ceccarelli (R) ✅ , unopposed

Municipal (nonpartisan)

Jared Madison and incumbent Josh Scallate won the two at-large seats on Beaufort City Council, according to unofficial results. They finished ahead of Thad E. Lane and Grady Woods in the nonpartisan race. Madison will fill the seat held by Councilman Mike McFee, who did not seek reelection.

Beaufort City Council (two at-large seats): Jared Madison ✅, Josh Scallate ✅, Grady Woods, Thad E. Lane

(two at-large seats): Jared Madison ✅, Josh Scallate ✅, Grady Woods, Thad E. Lane Hardeeville City Council (two seats): Steve Fier, Valarie Guzman, Landon Papay

(two seats): Steve Fier, Valarie Guzman, Landon Papay Hilton Head Island mayor: Alan Perry ✅, Dave Ferguson, Palmer E. Simmons

Dave Ferguson, Palmer E. Simmons Hilton Head Ward 2: Patsy Brison ✅ , Josh Peeples

, Josh Peeples Hilton Head Ward 4: Tamara Becker, Rick Ross

Tamara Becker, Rick Ross Hilton Head Ward 5: Chuck Dowd, David Ellis, Rob Guthrie

Statewide Elections

Governor and lieutenant governor

Alan Wilson ✅ and Mike Reichenbach (R) ✅ Full story here.

Full story here. Jermaine Johnson and Sam Skardon (D)

Michael Addison and Candace Brewer (United Citizens)

Walid Hakim and Arnold E. Karr (Green)

State House (local districts)

District 118: Bill Herbkersman (R), Bernie Scolaro (D)

Bill Herbkersman (R), Bernie Scolaro (D) District 120: Weston Newton (R) ✅, Debbie Subera-Wiggin (D)

Democrat Shannon N. DeLoach won the S.C. House District 121 seat, according to unofficial results. The seat is held by Rep. Michael Rivers, who lost the Democratic nomination to DeLoach in a June runoff.

Republican incumbent Shannon Erickson won reelection to the S.C. House District 124 seat, defeating Democrat Shauna Bishop, according to unofficial results.

District 121: Shannon N. DeLoach (D) ✅ , Shelley Gay Yuhas (R)

, Shelley Gay Yuhas (R) District 122: Korey Williams (D) ✅, Bill Hager (R)

✅, Bill Hager (R) District 123: Jeff Bradley (R), Ann C. Shippy (D)

Jeff Bradley (R), Ann C. Shippy (D) District 124: Shannon Erickson (R) ✅, Shauna Bishop (D)

More statewide races

Secretary of state: Jason Belton (D), Mark Hammond (R)

Jason Belton (D), Mark Hammond (R) State treasurer: Vincent Coe (D), Curtis Loftis (R)

Vincent Coe (D), Curtis Loftis (R) Attorney general: Richard Hricik (D), David Stumbo (R)

Richard Hricik (D), David Stumbo (R) Comptroller general: Tiffany Boozer (D), Mike Burkhold (R)

Tiffany Boozer (D), Mike Burkhold (R) Superintendent of education: Baba Amin Ojuok (United Citizens), Ellen Weaver (R), Sylvia Wright (D)

Baba Amin Ojuok (United Citizens), Ellen Weaver (R), Sylvia Wright (D) Commissioner of agriculture: DeShawn Blanding (D), Chris Nelums (United Citizens), Cody Simpson (R), Michael Sullens (Libertarian)

U.S. Congress

Democrat Annie Andrews has defeated Republican Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, according to projections by NBC News and CBS News. Several outlets called the race shortly after 10 p.m.

Andrews, a 45-year-old pediatrician, campaigned on health care access and affordability and on fighting corruption in Washington. Graham had been appointed to serve the rest of the term of her brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham, after his sudden death in July.

Andrews will be South Carolina’s first Democratic U.S. senator in more than 20 years.

Results are unofficial. Statewide results: scVOTES.gov

U.S. Senate Race: Annie Andrews (D) ✅, Darline Graham (R)

Darline Graham (R) U.S. House District 1: Jenny Costa Honeycutt (R), Nancy Lacore (D), Bill Reeside (L)

Jenny Costa Honeycutt (R), Nancy Lacore (D), Bill Reeside (L) U.S. House District 6: James E. “Jim” Clyburn (D) ✅ , John Peterson (R)

The Associated Press reports Democrat James Clyburn wins reelection to U.S. House in South Carolina’s 6th Congressional District which covers all of Jasper country.

The Island News: Election 2026 voter guide

Shannon DeLoach and Shauna Bishop review results on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 during her watch party held at TruHotel in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt / The Island News Shelley Gay Yuhas interacts with mom, Peggy Gay, and a supporter on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 during her watch party held at Seaside Bar & Grill on St. Helena. Amber Hewitt / The Island News Port Royal voters lined up out the door at Town Hall ready to cast their votes on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Amber Hewitt / The Island News Shannon DeLoach and Shauna Bishop supporters cheer as results come in on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 during her watch party held at TruHotel in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt / The Island News Dixie S. Ford is embraced by a family member Tuesday, Nov. 3, after learning she won the Jasper County probate judge race, according to unofficial results. Ford will be the county’s first female probate judge. Shellie Murdaugh/The Island News

All results are unofficial until certified by the county election boards.