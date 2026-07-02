Lions Club Pancake Breakfast set for July 18

Staff reports

The Beaufort Lions Club Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser is being held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, July 18, at Sea Island Presbyterian Church at 81 Lady’s Island Drive in Beaufort.

The menu includes pancakes, waffles, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, tea, and juice. To order tickets online or make a donation, visit https://beaufort-lions-club.square.site/.

For more information, email beaufortlionsclub@gmail.com, or follow the Beaufort Lions Club on Facebook/instagram/Nextdoor.