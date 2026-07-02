Photos: 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day

Teams and spectators flooded the waterfront in Port Royal for the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Port Royal Mayor Kevin Phillips dots the eyes, awakening the dragon to start the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026 in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Lynn Franks, drummer for the Leadership Beaufort Hippsters, walks around collecting donations for the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Port Royal. The team collected almost $14,000 for the cause. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams race to the finish line during the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams race to the finish line during the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams race to the finish line during the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams race to the finish line during the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams race to the finish line during the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Port Royal. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams and spectators flooded the waterfront in Port Royal for the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams and spectators flooded the waterfront in Port Royal for the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams and spectators flooded the waterfront in Port Royal for the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams and spectators flooded the waterfront in Port Royal for the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams and spectators flooded the waterfront in Port Royal for the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams and spectators flooded the waterfront in Port Royal for the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Teams and spectators flooded the waterfront in Port Royal for the 2026 DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day on Saturday, June 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News