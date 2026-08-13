Leadership Beaufort announces Class of 2027

Staff reports

Leadership Beaufort, a program that for more than 40 years has cultivated community trustee leadership by providing participants with an in-depth look at the cultural, economic, historic, social, educational, environmental, and governmental resources that shape the Beaufort region, has selected its Class of 2027.

The program, run by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, connects participants with influential civic, business, and government leaders while inspiring them to become active contributors to the future of our community.

Beginning with a retreat in September, followed by monthly class sessions through the spring and a concluding retreat in May, the Class of 2027 will gain valuable insight into the opportunities and challenges facing our region while building lasting relationships with fellow leaders from diverse backgrounds and industries.

With nearly 1,000 graduates, Leadership Beaufort has developed a remarkable network of alumni who continue to make lasting contributions to the quality of life throughout the Beaufort region.

Leadership Beaufort is led by Connie Hipp, Rob Bridgers, and an outstanding team dedicated to providing participants with an engaging and impactful leadership experience with the help of many local businesses and organizations that open their doors each year to share their knowledge, experiences, and passion.

Leadership Beaufort Class of 2027

Karey Aitken – Retired

Jenn Ball – Decluttered & Designed, LLC, Owner & Lead Organizer

Emily Boyle – South Atlantic Bank, Assistant Manager

Fleetwood Bradshaw – Retired

Sara Bustamante – U.S. Navy, Officer in Charge/Optometrist

Alison Chambers – Cat’s Meow Productions, Owner/Educator/Voice Teacher

Casey Crane – Beaufort Memorial Hospital, Director of Hospital-Base Physician Services

Geoff Cunningham – Hail Logistics, VP of Sales

Lisa DeMarsico – Schiller & Hamilton Law Firm, Executive Operating Officer

Melanie Fisher – Solaris, Fractional CMO & Creative Director

Rachel Floyd – CAPA, Family Services Coordinator

Kevin Ford – Dominion Energy, Local Manager

Ana Catalina Garcia-Oliva – United Way of the Lowcountry, Community Trainer & Data Specialist

Rebecca Godboldte – Aeril, Inc., UX Manager

Tom Grygowski – College student

Christine Henning – MCCS, Deputy Director, Family Team Building

Sasha Hirshout – USCB, Adjunct Professor, Public Speaking/Interpersonal Communication

Richard Ivens – Pound Pool Maintenance, Co-Owner

A.J. Jackson – Ex Dir, Beaufort Digital Corridor

Bernard James – New Life Deliverance Church, Church Administrator

Bailey Kato-Dutton – City of Beaufort Public Works, Office Manager

Joslyn Kenyon – Burton Fire District, Asst. Chief, Medical Division

Scott Klumb – Palmetto State Bank, Vice President

Aimee Lofton – Mirasol Hospice, Community Liaison

Kelly Mason – Port Royal Police Department, Administrative Sgt./Community Engagement

Pat Moore – Retired

Lily Moss – IHG Hotels & Resorts, Director, Openings/Transitions, Luxury & Lifestyle

Kyle Peeples – City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Battalion Chief

Casey Peters – City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Firefighter/EMT

Andre Piedra – City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Fire Lieutenant

Will Walker – Energy Evolution, Fatherhood Protection Strategist

Katherine Younce – Merrill Lynch, Financial Advisor

Interested in joining a future class?

Applications for the Leadership Beaufort Class of 2028 will be available May 1.

Editor’s note: In the interest of full disclosure, Sasha Hisrshout, a member of the Leadership Beaufort Class of 2027, has a prior relationship as a digital strategist with The Island News. Also, The Island News staff members — Mike McCombs (editor), Amber Hewitt (photographer) and the late Jeff Evans (publisher) — are all graduates of Leadership Beaufort.