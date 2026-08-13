Dec. 11, 1947 — June 18, 2026

Beaufort

Samuel “Sam” McGowan III, 78, of Beaufort, South Carolina, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 18, 2026, at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, S.C.

Sam was born on Dec. 11, 1947, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort, S.C., to Beau Sam McGowan and Emma Frances Maddox Mulligan. He often delighted in telling others that his mother had carefully saved the Beaufort County Hospital receipt from the day he was born, a cherished keepsake that reflected his deep appreciation for family history and the stories that connected generations. He also loved telling anyone about his childhood adventures that he related to “The Little Rascals.”

A proud son of Beaufort, Sam remained devoted to his hometown throughout his life. He earned an Associate Degree in Business Administration and Management and went on to build a successful career in mortgage banking. In 1989, he founded Hilton Head Mortgage Corporation, where he dedicated many years to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership. He was a respected member of the Beaufort Chamber of Commerce and the Beaufort County Board of Realtors.

Sam was also a proud veteran of the Vietnam Era. He honorably served in the United States Coast Guard from June 21, 1968, until June 20, 1972, where he participated in search and rescue operations. He carried great pride in his military service and the opportunity to assist others in times of need.

He found immense joy on the water and was happiest offshore fishing and boating, pursuits that reflected his lifelong love of the South Carolina coast. Sam treasured time spent with family and friends and was known for his engaging stories, warm smile, and generous spirit.

Faith was an important part of Sam’s life. He attended Saint Helena’s Anglican Church, the church in which he was raised, and was especially proud to serve as an usher. He considered it an honor to welcome fellow parishioners and visitors alike, continuing a tradition of faith and fellowship that meant so much to him.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Beau Sam McGowan and Emma Frances Maddox Mulligan; his sister, Angie McGowan; and his brother, John Pierre “JP” McGowan.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Virginia “Anne” Bohler-McGowan; her daughters, Jennifer Anne Redman (Kevin) and Jodi Redd Tyler (Travis); and their beloved grandchildren, Sydney Alese Redman, Payton Jolie Tyler, Emma Caroline Tyler, and Abigail Elizabeth Tyler. He also leaves behind numerous extended family members, lifelong friends, colleagues, and fellow parishioners who will cherish his memory and carry forward the stories, laughter, and love he so freely shared.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parish Church of Saint Helena, honoring Sam’s enduring love for his church and his commitment to preserving its rich history for future generations.

Sam’s legacy is one of service, faith, hard work, and devotion to family. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving him.