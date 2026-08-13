Water service interruption planned Thursday along Paris Avenue

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Businesses along a portion of Paris Avenue will temporarily lose water service Thursday evening as crews continue work on the Paris Avenue Streetscape Improvement project.

Water service within the streetscape construction area is scheduled to be shut off beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, according to the Town of Port Royal.

The interruption is expected to last no more than three hours while crews complete work associated with the streetscape project. Service is expected to be restored by approximately 8 p.m.

Businesses within the affected area are being asked to plan accordingly for the temporary interruption.

The water shutoff is part of ongoing construction associated with improvements to Paris Avenue in downtown Port Royal.

Town officials thanked affected businesses for their patience and understanding while the work is completed.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.