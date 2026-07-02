Photos: Jared Madison meets community

Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison speaks with community members at Shell Ring AleWorks on Thursday, June 26, 2026, during the Voter Registration Night & Meet the Candidate event.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison speaks with community members at Shell Ring AleWorks on Thursday, June 26, 2026, during the Voter Registration Night & Meet the Candidate event. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison speaks with community members at Shell Ring AleWorks on Thursday, June 26, 2026, during the Voter Registration Night & Meet the Candidate event. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison speaks with community members at Shell Ring AleWorks on Thursday, June 26, 2026, during the Voter Registration Night & Meet the Candidate event. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort City Council candidate Jared Madison speaks with community members at Shell Ring AleWorks on Thursday, June 26, 2026, during the Voter Registration Night & Meet the Candidate event. Amber Hewitt/The Island News