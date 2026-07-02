Concierge Care option at Beaufort Memorial expands Primary Care Services

Special to The Island News

A new Beaufort Memorial option for customized primary care has landed in the Lowcountry.

Beaufort Memorial is expanding their primary care options with the addition of Beaufort Memorial Concierge Care, a membership-based model designed to foster personalized service and an expanded level of access for its patients.

“As our region continues to grow and change, Beaufort Memorial is committed to adapting to meet the healthcare needs of the Lowcountry,” Beaufort Memorial President and CEO Russell Baxley said in a media release. “Concierge Care gives us another way to deliver primary care in Beaufort and Jasper counties for patients who might be looking for a more direct, personalized healthcare experience.”

Dr. James Frost

Board-certified family medicine physician Dr. James Frost is joining Beaufort Memorial Concierge Care. He founded Signature Health and Wellness in Hardeeville more than 20 years ago, and in July 2026, his practice transitioned into the Beaufort Memorial network of care.

This fall, Beaufort Memorial will further expand its Concierge Care program with the addition of another experienced physician and a location on Hilton Head Island.

Concierge Care is a membership-based model that allows patients to receive customized care for their lifestyle. Benefits of this healthcare model include:

Availability of same-day or next-day appointments when needed;

Flexible scheduling and extended visit times due to smaller patient panels;

Direct, 24/7 access to communication with your provider via phone, text or email;

Streamlined coordination of specialty care; and

Personalized healthcare navigation.

The biggest difference between the concierge model and traditional primary care is the membership fee and the increased level of access.

The annual membership fee for Concierge Care covers access to care; all services – including routine wellness visits, lab work, imaging or specialty care – will still be billed through insurance.

To enroll in Beaufort Memorial Concierge Care or to learn more about the program, call 843-815-5211 or visit BeaufortMemorial.org/ConciergeCare.