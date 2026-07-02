Patsy Hunt Snipes

August 2, 1943 – June 16, 2026

Beaufort, S.C.

Patsy Jean Hunt Snipes, 82, passed away on June 16, 2026, after a journey with Alzheimer’s disease and complications from a recent fall.

Patsy was born in Garner, N.C., to Ruthie Wollard Hunt and Joseph B. Hunt. She carried her North Carolina roots with her throughout her life, bringing warmth, humor, and a welcoming spirit wherever she lived.

Patsy was married to John Philip Snipes Sr., and together they raised two sons, John Philip Snipes Jr. and Shane Snipes. She was proud of her sons and encouraged them to spread their wings, try new things, and become fully themselves. She had a way of making the people she loved feel supported, seen, and celebrated.

After retiring, Patsy moved to Beaufort in 2007, where she spent many happy years near family. She enjoyed being close to her sister Louise and her husband Floyd, along with nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and Unitarian friends who became part of her everyday life in the Lowcountry. Her home was a place of kitchen-table conversations, family visits, holidays, and simple kindness.

Patsy loved dancing, especially shag, cha-cha, and the soul music that could still get her feet moving. She loved mystery novels, Tweety Bird, flowers, day lilies, bulbs sprouting in pots around her house, and chocolate. She liked to joke, “I ain’t an alcoholic, but I’m a chocoholic.”

She also had sayings her family will always remember: “Always kicking and ticking,” or “You’re on my gratitude list.” These phrases captured Patsy’s humor, spirit, and determination. She was a woman with spark, even in ordinary moments.

Patsy had a generous heart and was quick to offer a compliment. She made people feel welcome and important. Even as Alzheimer’s changed her life, her sweetness remained. She continued to greet loved ones with familiar questions, warm comments, and loving phrases that made each visit feel special.

One of the joys of her later years was opening her home not only to family and friends, but also to a beloved pet. When her son Shane and his husband Mark brought home their puppy Bailey in December 2020, Patsy welcomed him too, helping give him a happy start in life. That was Patsy’s way — if she had room, she shared it.

Patsy spent her final years at NHC in Bluffton, where her family was grateful for the time they had with her. Her final chapter was difficult, but her life was full of music, flowers, humor, family, and love.

Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, John Philip Snipes Sr.; her parents, Ruthie Wollard Hunt and Joseph Hunt; and her sisters, Louise and Phyllis.

She is survived by her sons, John P. Snipes, Jr. and Shane Snipes; her brother, Clifton Hunt; and extended family and friends in North Carolina and South Carolina who loved her dearly.

A celebration of Patsy’s life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2026, at 3 p.m., at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Beaufort. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter, in honor of Patsy and all families affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

Patsy will be remembered for her kindness, her humor, her love of dancing, her flowers, her chocolate, and the way she made people feel loved. And as she would say, “See ya later, alligator,” then “After while, crocodile.”

Tribute: https://tribute-to-patsy-snipes-h0xwko7.gamma.site.