Letter to the Editor: I hope Carol Lucas is cured

I hope someday a vaccine is found to cure folks like Carol Lucas from the dreaded Trump Derangement Syndrome. It is painful to see these people disrespect everything about our country and leadership when the political party in power is not of their choosing.

The dead were erased only in Carol’s own mind because she looks for any insignificant detail that would make the President look bad. The “war of choice ” she speaks of is preventing some mentally ill Muslims in Iran from sending a nuclear missile into her big comfortable home on Lady’s Island. If Trump would have been President during D-Day and she had her way, she would have stopped it– resulting in her now speaking German with a swastika on the side of her BMW.

Lecture, instead, the Democrats to stop spending our hard-earned money on illegal immigrants, and put the money toward a cure for Cancer and TDS.

— Franklin Skala Jr., Beaufort