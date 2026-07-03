Letters to the Editor: Do we secretly want a king?

To all the millions of people who have turned out across the country to participate in “No Kings” rallies against Donald Trump, sorry, you are too late. We have King Donald and he is already presiding over his new kingdom, Washington, D.C., now known as Mar-a-Lago on the Potomac.

To name a few examples of this transformation: The East Wing of the White House has been demolished to be rebuilt as a ballroom (temporarily paused for further review), the White House Rose Garden was paved over with concrete and covered with tables and chairs (bet it’s hot in the summer), and a proposed Triumphal Arch to rival the Eiffel Tower, probably to be built with taxpayer money (there’s an endless supply of that).

Now, there is a “new scandal” that involves the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on the Washington Mall. (From David Farenthold at Slate magazine) Filthy, to quote Trump. Turns out that the redone pool, instead of the intended color, “American Flag Blue,” is actually turning green with algae. What would you expect with a no bid contract for a company who has never worked on a reflecting pool. That’s Donald. Always in a hurry and no time to go through burdensome regulations. Besides, who cares? It only cost a few million dollars.

There is also talk of erecting gold statues of Trump around the city. Large banners hang from some federal office buildings with Trump’s picture on them. If people get tired of seeing the old (age 80) Trump, there is always AI to make him look young again.

Maybe we have all secretly wanted a king after all. All this talk of democracy can be positively boring.

— Terry Gibson, Beaufort

In support of the INSULIN Act

As someone living with type 1 diabetes, I rely on insulin to manage my blood sugar. It’s not optional for me. Insulin allows me to be a mom, wife, CPA, runner, and active member of my community.

More than 40 million people in the United States have diabetes. A person with Type 1 diabetes must take insulin for life, and many people with Type 2 diabetes also need insulin to manage blood sugar and prevent serious complications.

No one should have to ration, delay, or skip insulin because they can’t afford it. Rationing insulin can lead to serious long-term complications and make it more difficult to manage diabetes going forward.

Congress has already acted to cap insulin costs at $35 per month for Medicare beneficiaries with diabetes. That was important progress, but it did not help everyone. People with private insurance and people who are uninsured can still face unaffordable costs for the same lifesaving medication.

That is why Congress should support S. 4189, the Improving Needed Safeguards for Users of Lifesaving Insulin Now Act, or INSULIN Act, which will ensure people with commercial insurance, the uninsured, and the under-insured have access to affordable insulin. All people with diabetes who need insulin should be able to afford it.

In partnership with the Diabetes Patient Advocacy Coalition, I urge Sen. Graham and Sen. Scott to support and cosponsor S. 4189, the INSULIN Act.

— Addy Tayler, Beaufort

Iran war another Trump failure

According to Moody’s Analytics, higher prices for gas, diesel, and jet fuel since the start of the Iran war have cost U.S. households an estimated $510 each. That is money coming directly out of Americans’ pockets.

The proposed settlement with Iran would add another major cost: $300 billion for reconstruction, or roughly $2,440 per U.S. household. As taxpayers, Americans would again be paying the bill.

The military cost of the war is estimated at approximately $35 billion, which equals another $285 more per household.

Taken together, these expenses already exceed $3,200 per household, before accounting for the broader effects of inflation. (Donald Trump: “I love inflation!”) They also do not reflect the immeasurable costs borne by families who have lost loved ones or seen them injured in the conflict.

What have we gained?

The answer appears to be less than nothing. The Strait of Hormuz may be reopened, but likely under Iranian control. Iran still holds its enriched uranium, with no meaningful guarantee that it will be relinquished. The International Atomic Energy Agency has indicated that Iran is more likely to develop nuclear weapons today than it was a year ago.

Iran is also expected to maintain its ballistic missile program and its capacity to threaten neighboring countries. Its new leadership appears more hard-line and emboldened than the previous regime, and the conflict has demonstrated Iran’s ability to disrupt global energy markets by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

In summary, the Iran war has imposed enormous financial and human costs while delivering no clear gains. The American people are now left to pay for the Trump administration’s epic failure. That has really been the story of Trump’s life, others paying for his mistakes.

— Peter Birschbach, Port Royal

Questions about the Sales Tax Referendum

Dear Mr. Michael Moore, Beaufort County Administrator: As Beaufort County Council works through the upcoming Sales Tax Referendum, below are some technical questions for you and your staff.

Sales tax questions

1. The Sales Tax Referendum includes $780 million of projects partially financed by Bonds not exceeding $450 million, not exceeding a maturation of 9 years. The interest paid on a 9 year, 3%, $450 million Municipal Bond is approximately $64 million. Assuming that number is correct: Does the sales tax pay for $716 million of projects and $64 million of interest? Or does the sales tax pay for $780 million of projects and an additional $64 million of interest?

2. The projects listed total $780 million. Where does the $330 million ($780M-$450M) come from? Please enumerate sources and amounts.

3. What construction inflation rate was used in the calculation of project costs?

4. What reserve/contingency percentage is built into the calculation of project costs?

5. What is the percentage of the sales taxes paid by visitors? (Note: I have heard Ray Warco of the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce comment at a meeting that this is 40%; I have heard others on County Council use a higher number. We need to have a definitive number, and verify the data/methodology behind it.)

— Steven Baer, former member of Beaufort County Council, retired

Trump derangement syndrome?

In a recent column, the writer lamented that she does not understand the “TDS (Trump derangement syndrome) bunch.” That’s because they don’t exist. TDS is simply a rhetorical device which allows the user to blithely demean and dismiss the genuine concerns of those her fellow Americans who disagree with the actions of Mr. Trump and his administration.

The underlying and absurd implication of “TDS” is that, because Mr. Trump never does anything of substance to which a reasonable person could object, those who object are, for some unknown reason, crazy and out to “get him.” This is nonsense.

Some of us experience another form of TDS. It might be called Trump despondency syndrome. We see, day after day, his and his administration’s lying and their desecration of American norms and institutions. Most importantly, we also see that, through the denigration of the press and of the rule of law, Mr. Trump has successfully convinced his followers — many of them our principled and patriotic fellow Americans — that none of this is happening.

— Jeanie Brown, Beaufort