ABC News to broadcast November Company’s ‘Eagle, Globe, and Anchor’ ceremony from Parris Island

Staff reports

According to Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island social media, in honor of the nation’s 250th birthday, ABC News will livestream the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor ceremony for November Company on Saturday morning, July 4.

At 6:45 a.m. as the Marines from November Company hike in from the Crucible under the “We Make Marines” sign. The livestream of the ceremony will begin around 7:05 a.m A new U.S. Marine with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, is handed his Eagle, Globe and Anchor (EGA) on Saturday, April 11, 2026, on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. Following a culminating 15k hike to the parade deck, recruits are given their EGA and officially become United States Marines. Lance Cpl. Ayden Cassano/USMC

According to the Facebook post, the depot will additionally be featured in the 8 a.m. hour of the show’s broadcast as the network interviews drill instructors and new Marines.

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