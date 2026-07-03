ABC News to broadcast November Company’s ‘Eagle, Globe, and Anchor’ ceremony from Parris Island

Staff reports
According to Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island social media, in honor of the nation’s 250th birthday, ABC News will livestream the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor ceremony for November Company on Saturday morning, July 4.
At 6:45 a.m. as the Marines from November Company hike in from the Crucible under the “We Make Marines” sign. The livestream of the ceremony will begin around 7:05 a.m
According to the Facebook post, the depot will additionally be featured in the 8 a.m. hour of the show’s broadcast as the network interviews drill instructors and new Marines.
Marine Corps Recruiting Depot Parris Island, MCRD Parris Island, Parris Island, Facebook, social media, 250th birthday, ABC News, livestream, Eagle, Globe, Anchor, ceremony, November Company, July 4, Marines, USMC, Crucible, We Make Marines,