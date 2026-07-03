BCSD announces new 2026-27 principal selections at two schools

Staff reports

Two administrators have been selected as Beaufort County School District (BCSD) school principals for the upcoming school year, according to a media release. Kyctrell Swinton-Atkins

Kyctrell Swinton-Atkins, current assistant principal at Beaufort High School (BHS), replaces Chavon Browne at Lady’s Island Middle School. Browne has accepted the position of Deputy Superintendent for Colleton County.

Swinton-Atkins has had an educational career spanning nearly 20 years, 16 of which at the Beaufort County School District where she also served in assistant principal roles at Whale Branch and Hilton Head Island Middle schools. Prior to this, she was an English teacher at H.E. McCracken Middle School and at May River and Battery Creek high schools.

Named assistant principal of the year for 2022-23, Swinton-Atkins holds both a doctorate in curriculum and instruction and a master’s degree in education administration from Capella University, as well as an additional master’s degree in literacy and learning in the content areas from Walden University, and a bachelor’s degree in English education from South Carolina State University. Aimee Whitesell

Aimee Whitesell, current assistant principal at Battery Creek High School (BCHS), replaces Roger Ward at H.E. McCracken Middle School, Ward has been promoted to BCSD Executive Director.

Whitesell, whose educational career has spanned longer than a dozen years, brings prior experience in high school leadership positions having also served as an assistant principal at May River High School. Her educational career began as a high school science teacher in North Carolina and Louisiana, in addition to serving in this role at BCHS.

Named BCSD teacher of the year for 2021-22, Whitesell holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from American College of Education and a bachelor’s degree in natural science and biology education from Missouri Western State University.

“Every exceptional district has strong school leaders, and I’m excited to see these superb educators be successful in their new roles,” BCSD Superintendent Frank Rodriguez said. “They’re experienced, they understand the importance of creating a district and school culture of moving academic achievement and ensuring our students succeed.”