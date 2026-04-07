Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt

Beaufort’s Clara Van Der Hoven, 6, looks through the eggs she collected during the inaugural Community Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt at Beaufort’s Meadowbrook Church of Beaufort on Friday, March 27, 2026.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Beaufort’s Clara Van Der Hoven, 6, looks through the eggs she collected during the inaugural Community Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt at Beaufort’s Meadowbrook Church of Beaufort on Friday, March 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort’s Reynolds Covert, 8, patiently waits for the hunt to begin at the inaugural Community Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt at Beaufort’s Meadowbrook Church on Friday, March 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Two-year-old Piper Aimar of Beaufort plays in a pair of empty plastic containers during the inaugural Community Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt at Beaufort’s Meadowbrook Church on Friday, March 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort’s Ailany Botha’s, 4, dressed as a bunny and ready to go egg hunting during the inaugural Community Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt at Beaufort’s Meadowbrook Church on Friday, March 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort’s Meadowbrook Church held the inaugural Community Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort’s Meadowbrook Church held the inaugural Community Glow In The Dark Easter Egg Hunt on Friday, March 27, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News