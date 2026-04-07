First Friday – Cruisin’ in Beaufort

The young Rhett brothers, James, 3, and William, 6, sell lemonade during the First Friday event on Bay Street in Beaufort on Friday, April 3, 2026.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Charleston’s Raleigh Suggs, 17, experiences sitting in a Porsche, owned by Bob Woodman, during the First Friday event on Bay Street in Beaufort on Friday, April 3, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The weather was perfect for the First Friday event on Bay Street in Beaufort on Friday, April 3, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The weather was perfect for the First Friday event on Bay Street in Beaufort on Friday, April 3, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Charleston’s Raleigh Suggs, 17, experiences sitting in a Porsche, owned by Bob Woodman, during the First Friday event on Bay Street in Beaufort on Friday, April 3, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The young Rhett brothers, James, 3, and William, 6, sell lemonade during the First Friday event on Bay Street in Beaufort on Friday, April 3, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
The Easter Bunny is excited to see the car show during the First Friday event on Bay Street in Beaufort on Friday, April 3, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News