Eggstravaganza 2026

Children race into the field to collect Easter eggs during Eggstravaganza 2026 on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Community Bible Church in Beaufort.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Children race into the field to collect Easter eggs during Eggstravaganza 2026 on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Community Bible Church in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Children collect eggs during Extravaganza 2026 on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Community Bible Church in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Sage Wilson and Ethan Deloach, both from Beaufort, throw axes in a game at Eggstravaganza 2026 on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at Community Bible Church in Beaufort. Amber Hewitt/The Island News