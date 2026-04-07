Rotary hosting annual Vidalia onion fundraiser

Staff reports

The Rotary Club of Beaufort is hosting its annual fundraiser – the sale of farm fresh Vidalia onions in either 10-pound or 25-pound bags ($12 or $25).

The onions must be pre-ordered before Friday, May 8 and will be available for pick-up between noon and 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Sea Island Presbyterian Church, Lady’s Island, on Wednesday, May 13.

The money raised by this fundraiser is used to support grant requests from nonprofit organizations north of the Broad River in Beaufort County. Onions can be ordered and paid for through the website www.beaufortrotaryclub.org.