Beaufort’s Corsaro honored by America’s Boating Club

Well-respected instructor honored with Chapman Award at National Meeting

Staff reports

Beaufort’s Lt. Robert (Bob) Corsaro, SN-IN, was recognized by America’s Boating Club (ABC) as a recipient of the 2025 Charles F. Chapman Award for Excellence in Teaching during its 2026 annual meeting held in February in Myrtle Beach.

The award honors his outstanding performance and skill in teaching the science and art of Navigation, Seamanship, and Small Boat Handling.

Corsaro, a member of the America’s Boating Club of Beaufort in District 26, has distinguished himself as a knowledgeable and gifted educator who consistently exemplifies these qualities. A member for 13 years, he has earned the rank of Senior Navigator and a BOC-trained boater.

Corsaro served as Beaufort squadron Education Officer from 2016 to 2019, Commander in 2019, and has held numerous other leadership roles. His commitment to educational excellence extends nationally through his work with the Boat Systems Committee, where he has contributed to the development of new Marine Electronic Systems curriculum to enhance learning opportunities for members across the country. As an instructor, he is widely respected for his depth of knowledge, patience, and creativity in the classroom.

According to ABC, letters of commendation consistently praise his engaging teaching style and his dedication to presenting material in a clear, understandable manner that empowers students to succeed.

America’s Boating Club congratulates Corsaro on this well-deserved recognition and thanks him for his continued service and leadership in advancing safe and enjoyable boating through education.