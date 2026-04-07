Beaufort History Museum hosting 2 events this weekend celebrating 250 years of America’s History

Staff reports

The Beaufort History Museum will step back in time Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, as it celebrates 250 years of America’s history.

From 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, April 10, at St. Helena Branch Library, Dr. Tray Dunaway — a retired surgeon from Camden, S.C., and former chairman of Historic Camden, as well as former Natural Resources Director for the Camden Battlefield and Longleaf Pine Reserve – will team up with Liberty Live battle coordinators to present the interactive program “Battle & Bones.”

Through archaeology and modern science, audiences of all ages will help uncover the mysteries of long-lost battlefields. Arrive early because space is limited.

Then, from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m., Saturday, April 11, the Beaufort History Museum will celebrate “Family Day at the Museum” in the courtyard of the historic Beaufort Arsenal at 713 Craven Street.

Attendees can experience the 18th century firsthand with interactive demonstrations, battlefield simulations, live cannon fire, and the immersive film “Beaufort on the Brink of Revolution.” The event is free and open to the public.

According to a media release, these events have been financed in part from a $125,000 grant the museum received from the S.C. American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission (SC250). The contents and opinions do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of SC250, nor does the mention of trade names or commercial products constitute endorsement or recommendation by SC250.