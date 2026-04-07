Beaufort Memorial names Jess O’Brien Director of Marketing and Communications

Staff reports

Former Beaufort Digital Corridor Executive Director Jess O’Brien has joined Beaufort Memorial Hospital as the Executive Director of Marketing and Communications.

O’Brien, who joined Beaufort Memorial in March 2026, brings with her more than a decade of experience leading strategic marketing, brand development and client service initiatives at organizations ranging from small businesses to national brands.

A seasoned leader and community advocate, she most recently served for five years as the Executive Director of the Beaufort Digital Corridor (BDC) and the BDC Foundation, advancing the region’s technology ecosystem.

At the BDC, O’Brien led programs supporting local entrepreneurs, innovation and workforce development, helping position Beaufort as a growing hub for digital talent. Her leadership there focused on creating opportunities and fostering community partnerships while helping develop the next generation of professionals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jess to the Beaufort Memorial team,” Beaufort Memorial Vice President of Marketing and Development Kim Yawn said in a media release. “Her genuine love for the community and passion for making a difference align perfectly with our mission at Beaufort Memorial. We’re excited for the energy, creativity and leadership she brings as we continue to grow and advance how we serve and connect with our community.”

In her new role, O’Brien is the spokesperson for the growing healthcare system, leading strategic marketing, communications and brand initiatives and supporting the organization’s mission to deliver high-quality, patient-focused care throughout the Lowcountry.

“Healthcare has always been deeply personal to me,” said O’Brien, a 2023 graduate of Leadership Beaufort. “I’ve seen the difference a compassionate care team can make during life’s most difficult moments. I’m honored to join Beaufort Memorial and help share the stories, services and people that make this organization so special.”