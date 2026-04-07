Lowcountry Food Truck Festival

Five-year-old friends Shayne Bateman and Ian Sutherland skip down Paris Avenue during the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival in Port Royal on Saturday, April 4, 2026.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Five-year-old friends Shayne Bateman and Ian Sutherland skip down Paris Avenue during the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival in Port Royal on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort’s Alyssa Williams, 15, wears special glasses to experience what it would feel like to complete a field sobriety test while intoxicated during the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival in Port Royal on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Ian Sutherland, 5, utilizes his dad’s head as a makeshift table to use while he savors his snow cone during the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival in Port Royal on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Beaufort’s Alexandria Vega at the table while her children are eating during the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival in Port Royal on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Twenty food trucks lined Paris Avenue during the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival in Port Royal on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
Twenty food trucks lined Paris Avenue during the Lowcountry Food Truck Festival in Port Royal on Saturday, April 4, 2026. Amber Hewitt/The Island News