First responders honored on Patriot Day

On Friday Sept. 11, 2026, area first responders were honored as the annual Patriot Day ceremony was held at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on the 25th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11.

Photos by Amber Hewitt/The Island News

On Friday Sept. 11, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the annual Patriot Day ceremony, Derrick Washington was named Firefighter of the Year while celebrating 25 years of volunteer service with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department. He joined Sept. 1, 2001, just 10 days before the attacks on Sept. 11. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
On Friday Sept. 11, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the annual Patriot Day ceremony, Derrick Washington was named Firefighter of the Year while celebrating 25 years of volunteer service with the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department. He joined Sept. 1, 2001, just 10 days before the attacks on Sept. 11. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
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On Friday Sept. 11, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the annual Patriot Day ceremony, Shaun Gleason of Beaufort County EMS was honored as First Responder of the Year, recognizing more than 20 years of dedicated service. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
On Friday Sept. 11, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the annual Patriot Day ceremony, Port Royal Police Department Ssgt. Marlon Green Jr. was recognized as an Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
On Friday Sept. 11, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the annual Patriot Day ceremony, Port Royal Police Department Ssgt. Marlon Green Jr. was recognized as an Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
On Friday Sept. 11, 2026, at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park during the annual Patriot Day ceremony, Shaun Gleason of Beaufort County EMS was honored as First Responder of the Year, recognizing more than 20 years of dedicated service. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
On Friday Sept. 11, 2026, the annual Patriot Day ceremony was held at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on the 25th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11. Amber Hewitt/The Island News
On Friday Sept. 11, 2026, the annual Patriot Day ceremony was held at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on the 25th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11. Amber Hewitt/The Island News