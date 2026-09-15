Dolphins roll past Ridgeland, ready for Beaufort

By Justin Jarrett

LowcoSports.com

With another lopsided win all but secured, Battery Creek’s starters ceded their spots on the field to their understudies, and the conversation on the sideline turned to Friday.

The Beaufort Eagles are coming to Burton, and for the first time in a long time, the Dolphins seem to be up to the challenge.

Battery Creek continued its best start since 1980 with a 38-6 rout of host Ridgeland on Monday, improving to 4-0 and reinforcing the belief that they can finally beat Beaufort for the first time since 2003.

Ridgeland’s TaiShaun Smith gives Battery Creek’s Jeremiah Warren an old fashioned “stiff arm” just before being tackled for a loss during Monday night’s game in Ridgeland. The Dolphins defeated the Jaguars 38-6 to extend their winning streak to four games. Next up for the Dolphins will be at home this Friday against Beaufort High School. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

It took the Dolphins a bit to hit their stride Monday, but a field goal and a long touchdown run from Eddie Heyward staked them to a 10-0 lead, and the defense kept it there heading into halftime with a fourth-down stop to thwart a promising Jaguars drive.

Creek’s dynamic offense got going after halftime with a few assists from the stifling defense. D.D. Watson hit Ridgeland quarterback TaiShaun Smith and forced a fumble, which the Dolphins scooped up inside the 10 to set up Heyward’s second touchdown run of the night.

The Dolphins pushed the Jags back inside their own 10 on the next series and took over on the Ridgeland 7-yard line after a poor punt, leading to Kiawan Ford’s 1-yard touchdown run, which made it 24-0 with 3:38 left in the third quarter. Battery Creek’s Jeshua Bretton, left, blocks a pass by Ridgeland’s TaiShuan Smith on Monday night in Ridgeland. The Dolphins defeated the Jaguars 38-6 to stay unbeaten at 4-0. Next up, the red-hot Dolphins will host crosstown rival Beaufort High School this Friday. Bob Sofaly/The Island News

Creek removed any doubt about the outcome on the first play of the fourth quarter, as Michael Williams outjumped a defender for a spectacular 35-yard touchdown reception on a beautifully thrown ball from Nate Freeman.

After Smith hit Hakeem Chaneyfield for an 80-yard touchdown pass, the Dolphins put together one more scoring drive capped by Freeman’s 1-yard plunge to cap the scoring.

While Battery Creek has been rolling, Beaufort has struggled to a 1-3 start, and the Dolphins would love nothing more than to add to the Eagles’ loss column for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century.

A win would also match Creek’s all-time longest winning streak at five games and the best start in program history.

Justin Jarrett is the sports editor of The Island News and the founder of LowcoSports.com. He was the sports editor of the Island Packet and the Beaufort Gazette for 6½ years. He has a passion for sports and community journalism and a questionable sense of humor.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES & SCHEDULE WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 10

Hardeeville 33, St. Andrew’s 14

Friday, Sept. 11

Hammond School 55, Beaufort 14

Laurence Manning at John Paul II, ppd. to Oct. 16

Clarendon Hall 30, Beaufort Academy 21

Hilton Head Island 28, Christ Church 14

May River 21, St. James 19

Hampton Co. 41, Bluffton 38

Colleton Co. 42, Fox Creek 19

Colleton Prep 62, Carolina Academy 0

HHCA 42, Calhoun Academy 16

Patrick Henry 44, Holly Hill Academy 6

Monday, Sept. 14

Battery Creek 38, Ridgeland 6

WEEK 4

Friday, Sept. 18

Patrick Henry (3-1) at Hilton Head Prep (0-4), 5 p.m.

First Baptist (3-1) at Cross Schools (3-0), 7 p.m.

Colleton Co. (1-2) at Lake View (3-1), 7 p.m.

PK Yonge (Fla.) (0-3) at Bluffton (1-3), 7:30 p.m.

Beaufort (1-3) at Battery Creek (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Camden (3-1) at Hilton Head Island (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Manning (1-2) at May River (2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Bishop England (4-0) at Hampton Co (3-1), 7:30 p.m.

Whale Branch (0-3) at Barnwell (2-2), 7:30 p.m.

Burke (0-3) at Ridgeland (0-4), 7:30 p.m.

Pinewood Prep (4-0) at HHCA (4-0), 7:30 p.m.

Colleton Prep (5-0) at Beaufort Academy (1-2), 7:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy (1-3) at Thomas Heyward (0-4), 7:30 p.m.