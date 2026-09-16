Beaufort City Council splits over transportation tax resolution

Conflicting $780 million, $450 million figures draw concerns ahead of November referendum

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

Beaufort City Council narrowly approved a resolution recognizing the county’s transportation needs Sept. 8, but not before concerns were raised about conflicting dollar amounts in the ordinance behind a proposed 1% transportation sales tax that will go before voters in November.

Council voted 3-2 to approve the resolution, which acknowledges transportation needs and recognizes the importance of addressing those needs for the health, safety and welfare of the city.

Mayor Philip Cromer and Councilman Josh Scallate voted against the resolution.

The resolution does not endorse or oppose the proposed sales tax.

Beaufort County Council an ordinance on June 22, placing a countywide referendum on the Nov. 3 General Election ballot asking voters whether to impose a 1% transportation sales and use tax. The ordinance includes nearly $780 million in proposed transportation improvements, including roadway, intersection, drainage, resurfacing and pedestrian safety projects.

The project list totals $779,627,858.

Assistant City Manager Eric Claussen told council the resolution was intended only to acknowledge the transportation needs identified by the county and the importance of continued investment in transportation infrastructure.

“This resolution is not intended to take a position on the 1% sales tax referendum that will be on the November ballot,” Claussen said. “It’s simply to recognize the need for continued investment in transportation infrastructure and the importance that that infrastructure plays in health, safety, and the welfare of the community.”

But questions about the county ordinance became the focus of discussion before the vote.

Claussen said he had followed up on a question previously raised by Scallate concerning the amount the county could borrow against anticipated sales tax collections.

According to Claussen, the amount included in the ballot language is correct, while the county ordinance contains an incorrect figure that is expected to be corrected at a later date.

The discrepancy involves a substantial amount of money. The ordinance refers to bonding against approximately $780 million, while the ballot question says the county could issue bonds totaling no more than $450 million.

Scallate said the difference made him uncomfortable supporting a resolution intended to provide information to the public.

“I do think if what we’re doing is passing a resolution for educational purposes, then the information that we’re providing needs to be accurate,” Scallate said.

Scallate said that while the information in the city’s resolution may accurately reflect what County Council approved, the conflicting figures are confusing and contradictory. He also expressed disappointment with the county’s response that the ordinance could be corrected later.

Scallate also raised concerns about a provision governing the committee responsible for oversight of the tax.

“Candidly, I don’t like the idea of Section 2.15, the oversight committee dissolving at the end of the collection period,” Scallate said.

The transportation sales tax itself remains a decision for Beaufort County voters. The city’s resolution only recognizes the transportation needs identified by the county and does not encourage voters to support or oppose the referendum.

Council ultimately approved the resolution 3-2, with Cromer and Scallate opposed.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.