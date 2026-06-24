DragonBoat Beaufort races into Port Royal for 13th annual event

Fundraiser brings hundreds of paddlers, spectators to new venue June 27

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

After more than a decade on Beaufort’s downtown waterfront, DragonBoat Beaufort’s annual Race Day is charting a new course.

The nonprofit organization’s 13th annual DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day will take place Saturday, June 27, along the Port Royal waterfront, marking the first time the event has been held on Battery Creek near Fishcamp on 11th Street, Shellring Ale Works and Safe Harbor Marina.

Organizers say the move comes as construction and ongoing closures at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park made a venue change necessary, but they have found an enthusiastic welcome in Port Royal.

“We’re super excited,” said Terry Ely-Wenrick, co-director of DragonBoat Beaufort. “Port Royal has graciously welcomed us, and so has Fishcamp and Shellring and Safe Harbor. I think everyone’s super excited for this new venue.”

The event is expected to draw more than 400 paddlers competing on 24 teams from across the Southeast, stretching from Jacksonville, Fla., to Charlotte, N.C. Teams include competitive dragon boat clubs, community fundraising teams and cancer survivor teams. Each boat carries between 16 and 20 paddlers along with a drummer who helps keep the crew in rhythm.

While organizers typically host 28 teams, this year’s field was intentionally scaled back slightly as crews and race officials adapt to the new race course.

“The production company, 22 Dragons, who are the professionals, because we have not done it in these waters before, wanted to scale back just a little bit this first year anyway,” co-director Kaci Willis said.

The move to Port Royal also brings several additions that organizers believe will enhance the experience for both competitors and spectators.

One major change is the proximity between the paddlers’ parking area and Athlete’s Village, making logistics easier for teams. Shellring Ale Works has also opened its stage for a new post-race celebration featuring live music after racing concludes.

“We’re going to have an after party after racing, which is something we’ve never done before,” Ely-Wenrick said.

Race organizers have also partnered with Beaufort County Broadcast Services, which plans to livestream the event. A jumbotron will allow paddlers and spectators to watch races from various locations throughout the venue.

Race Day festivities begin well before the first boats hit the water.

Teams will begin arriving before sunrise to decorate tents and prepare for the popular drummer parade, one of the event’s longtime traditions. Opening ceremonies are scheduled before racing begins, with the first heat set for approximately 8:10 a.m.

The ceremony will include a presentation of colors by a color guard from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island and a performance of the national anthem by the Marine Corps Vocalists.

For spectators, organizers recommend arriving early.

“Get there early. Get a seat,” Willis said. “People will get there at 6 a.m. They’re decorating their team tents. Their drummers are getting dressed up for the drummer parade.”

As always, the event serves a larger purpose beyond competition.

DragonBoat Beaufort is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization whose outreach program provides financial assistance to Beaufort County residents undergoing cancer treatment. Organizers say every dollar raised during Race Day stays in the local community.

“There is not a person there — and I can almost guarantee it — whose life hasn’t been touched by cancer, whether it’s them personally or someone in their family or a close friend,” Willis said. “Every dollar literally turns around and goes right back into the same community.”

The organization’s official partners for this year’s event include the Town of Port Royal, Fishcamp on 11th Street, Shellring Ale Works and Safe Harbor Marina, all of whom have helped welcome the event to its new home.

DragonBoat Beaufort Race Day runs from 8 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27. Admission is free.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.

Want To Go? What: DragonBoat Beaufort 13th annual Race Day

When: Saturday, June 27, beginning at 8 a.m.

Where: Port Royal waterfront near Fishcamp on 11th Street

Admission: Free

More information: dragonboatbeaufort.org