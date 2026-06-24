Ben Franklin coming to Beaufort

Living history interpreter to visit July 1 in celebration of Carolina Days, America’s 250th birthday

Staff reports

If you’re a living history enthusiast and the visit to Beaufort last year by Mark Schneider, a renowned Lafayette actor, was an exciting experience, then you should be in for a treat this week, as well.

Living history will return to Beaufort on Wednesday, July 1 as renowned Shakespearean actor and historian GregRobin Smith will visit the Lowcountry in his capacity as Benjamin Franklin in celebration of Carolina Days and the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

A community-wide dedication and celebration is scheduled for 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, in the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Hosted by the City of Beaufort, Historic Beaufort Foundation, the Beaufort County 250th, and the Governor Paul Hamilton Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, “Putting Down the Roots of Liberty” will feature Smith as “Benjamin Franklin” for a living history presentation and the ceremonial planting of a descendent of the historic Liberty Tree sapling.

“The planting of the Liberty Tree on July 1, in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park is a powerful reminder of Beaufort’s connection to the ideals of freedom, self-government, and civic engagement that helped shape our nation,” Beaufort Mayor Phil Cromer said in a media release.

“As a living descendant of the historic Liberty Trees that served as gathering places during the American Revolution, it serves as a symbol of our shared heritage while creating a lasting legacy for future generations as Beaufort commemorates America’s 250th anniversary.”

Smith has been presenting programs on and as Benjamin Franklin since 2001. He’s also an accomplished public speaker and a musician, and he frequently dresses and performs in the character of Benjamin Franklin for organizations across the country.

Smith arrives June 30, and the Rhett House Inn will provide lodging during his two-day stay.

Several other events are scheduled in northern Beaufort County for Smith’s appearance on Wednesday, July 1 in Beaufort:

— At 8 a.m., Smith will participate in a by-invitation-only event with the Beaufort Breakfast Club at Blackstone’s Cafe in downtown Beaufort.

— At 10 a.m., Smith will participate in a Liberty & Legacy event at the downtown Beaufort Library. Attendees can step back in time and meet one of America’s most fascinating Founding Fathers, Benjamin Franklin. Through a lively and interactive presentation, Smith will bring Franklin to life, sharing stories, wit, and insights from the early days of our nation. The event is free and open to the public.

— At noon, Smith will participate in a by-invitation-only Sons of the American Revolution lunch.

— At 2 p.m., the aforementioned “Putting Down the Roots of Liberty” in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort. The event is free and open to the public. Rain location will be in the pavilion.

— At 4 p.m., Smith will present a Ben Franklin Alive Performance at USCB’s Center For The Arts. The performance is a living-history presentation in which actor GregRobin Smith appears in character, speaking in the first person as Franklin. Blending historical scholarship, storytelling, wit, and audience interaction, the program explores Franklin’s life and ideas, including his pivotal role in the American Revolution as a statesman, diplomat to France, and advocate for independence. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP at https://bit.ly/4oIKzfG.

— At 6:15 p.m., Historic Beaufort Foundation will host “A Dialog Across Centuries” as Smith — as Benjamin Franklin — and historians John McCardell and Larry Rowland hold a stimulating conversation about the origins of the American Revolution. The event will be held at the Parish Hall of St. Helena Anglican Church in Beaufort. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at www.historicbeaufort.org at the Roots of Liberty link at the top of the website homepage.

For a complete list is events throughout all of Beaufort County, visit https://beaufort250.com/ben-franklin/.

“Beaufort has been fortunate to have nationally-known living history interpreters to help us celebrate and commemorate our nation’s history, first with Mark Schneider during the 2025 celebration of the 200th Anniversary of the Marquis de Lafayette’s visit, and now, GregRobin Smith, joining us as American hero Benjamin Franklin,” Historic Beaufort Foundation Executive Director Lise Sundrla said.

“We invite the community to come out for the dedication and celebration. And, we encourage families to bring their children, as we honor our nation’s 250th birthday in one of America’s oldest towns.”