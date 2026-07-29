Dangerous heat continues across Beaufort County as advisory remains in effect

Heat index values could reach 110 degrees through Wednesday

By Delayna Earley

The Island News

If it feels especially oppressive outside this week, that’s because it is.

Beaufort County remains under a Heat Advisory as dangerously hot and humid conditions continue across the Lowcountry. While afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90s, the National Weather Service says the combination of heat and humidity could push heat index values as high as 110 degrees, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

The advisory comes during one of the hottest stretches of the summer and just days before Beaufort County families begin the final full week before students return to school. Football practices, band rehearsals, youth sports and other outdoor activities are already underway, making hydration and frequent breaks increasingly important.

Local governments are urging residents to take the advisory seriously.

Beaufort County Government reminded residents that county recreation centers and library branches remain open during normal business hours for anyone needing a place to cool off. The county also encouraged residents to check on elderly neighbors and other vulnerable individuals, bring pets indoors during the hottest part of the day and never leave children or animals inside parked vehicles.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office also shared the county’s warning on social media, emphasizing the dangerous heat expected this week and encouraging residents to take precautions before working or spending long periods outdoors.

The Town of Port Royal likewise alerted residents to Wednesday’s Heat Advisory, warning that heat index values could climb to dangerous levels during the afternoon and early evening.

Forecasters say the extreme heat will likely continue through the remainder of the workweek. While isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, they are expected to be scattered and offer only temporary relief before humidity quickly returns. Children cool down as the City of Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department spray them with water from the fire truck at Waters at Ribaut Apartments on Duke Street on Saturday, July 25. Amber Hewitt/The Island News

Looking ahead to the last full week before Beaufort County schools reopen, the weather pattern is expected to become more typical for late summer. High temperatures should ease back into the low to mid-90s with daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Although slightly cooler than this week’s extreme heat, afternoons will remain hot and humid enough for heat index values to approach or exceed 100 degrees on many days.

The National Weather Service encourages anyone spending time outdoors to drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning and recognize the signs of heat-related illness before symptoms become severe.

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.