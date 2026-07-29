Shore Notes invites women to discover joy of singing at free summer camp

Staff reports

Women throughout Beaufort County are invited to discover the joy of singing with Shore Notes, Beaufort’s award-winning women’s a cappella chorus, Shore Notes, is hosting a free summer camp from Monday, July 27 through Monday, Aug. 24.

Shore Notes is an award-winning women’s a cappella chorus and a member of Sing United International. The chorus performs throughout the Lowcountry and welcomes women from Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, and surrounding communities who enjoy singing and lifelong learning.

Held over four Monday evenings, the summer camp offers women ages 18 and older an opportunity to experience the fun, friendship, and fulfillment of singing in four-part harmony. No auditions or previous choral experience are required, just a willingness to learn and have fun.

Participants will rehearse alongside Shore Notes members, learn vocal techniques, build confidence, and prepare a song to perform during the final evening of camp. Whether you’ve sung in choirs before or simply enjoy singing along with the radio, Shore Notes welcomes women of all musical backgrounds.

“One of the greatest joys of Shore Notes is watching someone discover they can create beautiful harmony,” Membership Chair Christine Raetsch said in a news release. “Many women think they aren’t experienced enough to join a chorus, but our Summer Camp is designed to show that anyone who loves to sing can belong.”

Summer Camp will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on four consecutive Mondays from July 27 through Aug. 24 at Church of the Palms in Okatie. The camp is free. To register, visit www.shorenotes.com.

For more information, contact Raetsch at 484-753-4947, info@shorenotes.com or visit www.shorenotes.com.