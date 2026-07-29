SSTI brings classic musical ‘Oklahoma!’ to Beaufort High stage

By Addison Alberda

Special to The Island News

After opening its 19th season in Beaufort with the audience hit “All Shook Up,” the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute (SSTI) now turns to one of the most beloved musicals in American theatre history.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” opens Sunday, July 26, at Beaufort High School, bringing SSTI’s signature production scale to a classic story of romance, rivalry, and life on the American frontier.

The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and South Carolina native Jenn Colella, who makes her SSTI directorial debut after many summers teaching with the organization. Colella, known to Broadway audiences for her Tony-nominated performance in “Come From Away,” brings both professional experience and a personal connection to the material. “Oklahoma!” was one of the first musicals she performed growing up in South Carolina, making this production a meaningful return.

SSTI’s staging will lean into the sweeping imagery of the classic musical while offering the large-scale theatrical design audiences have come to expect from the company. Set inside a giant barn, the production will fill the stage with 10,000 stalks of artificial wheat and feature a real surrey with the fringe on top.

The show follows SSTI’s successful June production of “All Shook Up,” which welcomed enthusiastic audiences to the company’s new Beaufort home. After years of producing award-winning musicals at Hilton Head High School, SSTI moved its season to Beaufort High School while its longtime venue undergoes construction.

For audiences seeing SSTI for the first time, the company’s scale can come as a surprise. Each summer, SSTI brings together performers and technicians from across the country, working alongside professional directors, designers, musicians, carpenters, electricians, costume artists, and stage managers. The result is a summer production model that blends education with professional-caliber theatre.

SSTI founder and director Ben Wolfe often describes the program as “the minor leagues of Broadway,” giving audiences the opportunity to see young artists at the beginning of careers that may one day lead to national stages.

With “Oklahoma!,” SSTI closes its Beaufort season with a musical known for some of Broadway’s most enduring songs, including “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “People Will Say We’re in Love,” and “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top.”

“Oklahoma!” opens July 26 and runs through August 2 at Beaufort High School, 84 Sea Island Parkway. Tickets and performance information are available at SummerMusicals.com or by calling 866-749-2228.