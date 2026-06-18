BMH honors lifesaving caregivers, compassionate leaders at 2026 ‘Bemmy’ awards

Special to The Island News

Healthcare is a complicated, evolving industry, and in May, Beaufort Memorial honored the dedicated caregivers and employees with the community health system who keep patient care at the heart of what they do.

The fifth annual Beaufort Memorial “Bemmy” Awards are held every May during Hospital Week and feature 11 categories.

“This is my favorite night of the year, where we celebrate you as caregivers in one of the hardest industries,” Beaufort Memorial President and CEO Russell Baxley said as he kicked off the evening at Tabby Place in downtown Beaufort. “It takes a special kind of person to be committed to working in healthcare, and each one of you is that person. I’m proud to say that I’m a friend, a colleague and a partner in what we do and how we serve our community.”

The three Beaufort Memorial Express Care and Occupational Health locations took the high honor of Department of the Year for their ability to juggle not only urgent care services but occupational health and employee health, too.

“This ability is a testament to their leadership, adaptability and operational excellence,” the department’s nomination read. “One of the great strengths of the Express Care department is its people, supported by a strong, cohesive team that is steadfast in providing compassionate, high-quality care.”

The award’s runner-up was the Beaufort Memorial Hospital mental health services department, which has experienced a year of innovation and growth as the only inpatient mental health unit serving Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties, as well as the sole psychiatric healthcare provider for the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Emergency room physician Dr. Luke Baxley took the Bemmy for Physician of the Year for his compassionate, knowledgeable leadership and his work in mentoring emergency medicine residents from the Medical University of South Carolina.

“Dr. Baxley is a vital reason why our emergency department has seen such growth and success over the last two years,” read his nomination. “His work has not only expanded educational opportunities but has positioned Beaufort Memorial as a center for excellence and a positive beacon in the Lowcountry.”

Runner-up was pulmonologist Dr. Andrew Stevens, who is “caring and compassionate,” his nomination said, “changing people’s lives for the better and bringing strength and hope to so many.”

While Express Care was honored with a department-wide Bemmy, one caregiver in the department was also honored: Carri Knapp, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, took home the Bemmy for Advanced Practice Provider (APP) of the Year for her positivity, willingness to go above and beyond for her patients and colleagues and her “heart full of passion.”

Runner-up for the APP honor was another Express Care provider, Tammy Page, FNP-C, who was nominated for her patient-centered approach, clinical excellence and for being a “true team player and leader.”

ER nurse Ashley Bentley, RN, took home the Vaux Award for Clinical Employee of the Year.

“Ashley is known for her consistently positive attitude and the meaningful impact it has on those around her,” said her nomination. “She approaches even the most stressful situations with calmness and professionalism, maintaining a steady, approachable presence that puts patients and colleagues at ease.”

Respiratory care practitioner Lauren Holmes, RT, NBRC, NRP, was the runner-up for this award for going the extra mile, particularly during a situation last spring where she came in on her day off to care for pediatric trauma patients.

Other recipients:

Leader of the Year: Mandy Michels , Director of Patient Experience, for continuously and measurably improving patient experience at Beaufort Memorial ( Runner-up: Patient Access Director Ana Brown , for her dedication to finding answers for patients, no matter what, and for rising to every challenge that comes her way)

, Director of Patient Experience, for continuously and measurably improving patient experience at Beaufort Memorial ( Patient Access Director , for her dedication to finding answers for patients, no matter what, and for rising to every challenge that comes her way) Zero Harm Award: Krissy Oudinot , MSN, FNP-BC, Preoperative Assessment Clinic, who is committed to educating patients and being a resource for follow-up care ( Runner up: pharmacist Jessica Williams )

, MSN, FNP-BC, Preoperative Assessment Clinic, who is committed to educating patients and being a resource for follow-up care ( pharmacist ) Volunteer of the Year: Garry Elrod , a committed volunteer who “does it all,” from driving the golf cart shuttle to being an inpatient and ED ambassador to his special talent as Santa Claus during the holiday season ( Runner-up: Emily Trumps , LifeFit Wellness Center volunteer)

, a committed volunteer who “does it all,” from driving the golf cart shuttle to being an inpatient and ED ambassador to his special talent as Santa Claus during the holiday season ( , LifeFit Wellness Center volunteer) Innovator of the Year: Bruce “Tripp” Yeager , a clerical specialist at Marshview Primary Care, who has led the improvement of efficiencies across the Phreesia patient engagement platform ( Runner-up: Samara King , ER nurse)

, a clerical specialist at Marshview Primary Care, who has led the improvement of efficiencies across the Phreesia patient engagement platform ( , ER nurse) Rookie of the Year: Security officer Delvon Denson , for his attention to detail and his role in inspiring his colleagues ( Runner-up: Hannah Louw , birthing center nurse)

Security officer , for his attention to detail and his role in inspiring his colleagues ( , birthing center nurse) Nonclinical Staff of the Year: Greg Hughee , a reliable, positive and respectful member of the environmental services team ( Runner-up: clinical instructor Andrea Farr , RN)

, a reliable, positive and respectful member of the environmental services team ( clinical instructor , RN) Patient Experience Champions: Emergency Department, Marshview Primary Care and Okatie Echo (Outpatient Imaging)