SugarBelle’s DoorBelle Program inspires next generation of young women in business

Staff reports

Since 2013, SugarBelle Boutique has proudly opened doors for young women through its signature summer mentorship initiative, the DoorBelle Program. Created by entrepreneur, educator, and community leader Cherimie Weatherford, the program introduces girls, ages 10 to 12,to the exciting world of business, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Designed to build confidence, curiosity, and real-world skills, DoorBelle provides participants with a unique opportunity to learn firsthand what it takes to operate a successful small business. Through mentorship, hands-on experiences, and meaningful interactions with customers and community leaders, participants discover that they are capable of much more than they may have imagined.

Over the years, many former DoorBelles have gone on to pursue leadership opportunities, launch entrepreneurial ventures, and develop a deeper understanding of business and professional success.

Selected participants will attend the 2026 DoorBelle Summer Workshop, held July 27 through July 31, 2026, where they will gain practical experience and instruction in public speaking ; customer service; merchandising and marketing ; teamwork and collaboration; professionalism and business etiquette; and leadership and confidence building.

Throughout the week, participants will learn how businesses operate, develop communication skills, build self-confidence, and explore the many opportunities available to future entrepreneurs and professionals.

The program concludes with a special DoorBelles ceremony, certificate presentation, and an awards ceremony celebrating each participant’s accomplishments and growth.

“We created the DoorBelle Program to open doors for young girls, especially those who may not yet envision themselves as future business leaders,” said Weatherford, owner of SugarBelle, Executive Director of the Freedman Arts District, and founder of the DoorBelle Program. “When we nurture confidence, curiosity, and leadership at an early age, we empower young women to dream bigger, believe in themselves, and recognize that their ideas and talents have value.” Since 2013, SugarBelle Boutique has proudly opened doors for young women through its signature summer mentorship initiative, the DoorBelle Program. Created by entrepreneur, educator, and community leader Cherimie Weatherford, the program introduces girls, ages 10 to 12,to the exciting world of business, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

Applications open

The DoorBelle Program is offered free of charge and is open to girls, ages 10 to 12.

Applicants must submit a short handwritten essay explaining why they would like to participate in the program and what interests them about business and entrepreneurship.

Essays must be received no later than June 24, 2026.

Applications may be emailed to ShopSugarBelle@gmail.com or dropped off at SugarBelle, 818 Bay Street, Beaufort, SC 29902.

Space is limited, and interested applicants are encouraged to apply early.