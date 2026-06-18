Understanding the new name for a common hormonal disorder

Special to The Island News

Millions of women in the U.S. are familiar with the condition known as polycystic ovary syndrome – PCOS.

In Spring 2026, the global medical community officially updated the condition’s name to polyendocrine metabolic ovulatory syndrome (PMOS), a change designed to better reflect the overall complexity of the disorder and improve understanding of its symptoms, causes and treatments.

The updated terminology represents a commitment to establishing a broader understanding of how PMOS affects the body, including reproductive health, metabolism, hormones and long-term wellness.

Polyendocrine metabolic ovulatory syndrome (PMOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women in their reproductive stages of life – and is one of the leading causes of female infertility.

PMOS develops when reproductive hormones become imbalanced, particularly when the ovaries overproduce hormones known as androgens. This hormonal imbalance can interfere with ovulation, menstrual cycles and metabolism.

“PMOS occurs when reproductive hormones fall out of balance, affecting the ovaries,” says Melissa Mesenburg, a board-certified family nurse practitioner with Beaufort Memorial Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists. “Instead of producing and releasing an egg monthly – which is what typically happens during menstruation — eggs may undergo abnormal development or fail to release during ovulation.”

This can also sometimes lead to the formation of ovarian cysts, but not always.

Why did the name change?

The condition’s previous name – polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS – focused heavily on ovarian cysts. However, these cysts are not present in every patient, and they are not the defining characteristic of the condition.

The new name, PMOS, better reflects the full-body nature of the hormonal disorder:

Polyendocrine highlights the involvement of multiple hormone systems.

Metabolic recognizes the strong connection to insulin resistance, weight changes and diabetes risk.

Ovulatory focuses on irregular ovulation and menstrual cycles.

Syndrome acknowledges the wide range of symptoms.

The shift in terminology helps healthcare providers and patients alike better understand that PMOS is not solely a gynecological condition, but an endocrine and metabolic disorder, too.

What Causes PMOS?

The exact cause of PMOS remains unknown, but researchers believe that several factors contribute to the condition.

Genetics and family history.

Hormonal imbalances.

Insulin resistance.

Lifestyle and environmental factors, such as stress, diet, physical inactivity, obesity and even environmental factors.

Common symptoms of PMOS include:

Irregular or missed menstrual periods.

Difficulty getting pregnant or infertility.

Acne or oily skin.

Weight gain or difficulty losing weight.

Excess hair growth on the face, chest, stomach or legs.

Hair thinning or hair loss on the scalp.

Pelvic pain.

Anxiety or depression.

Darkened skin patches, especially on the neck, groin or under the breasts.

Skin tags on the neck or underarms.

Because the symptoms are extremely wide-ranging and can overlap with other medical conditions, diagnosis typically involves a combination of medical history, physical exams, bloodwork and imaging studies.

How is it treated?

“There is currently no cure for PMOS, but symptoms can often be effectively managed through a combination of lifestyle modifications and medical treatment,” says Mesenburg. “For many women, healthy lifestyle habits are the foundation of treatment.”

Some of these habits include:

Regular physical activity.

Balanced nutrition.

Weight management.

Stress reduction.

Sleep improvement.

Even modest weight loss can help regulate hormones, improve insulin sensitivity and restore ovulation.

Medications for PMOS

Depending on symptoms and pregnancy goals, healthcare providers may recommend:

Birth control pills to regulate periods.

Hormonal contraceptives.

Insulin-sensitizing medications.

Fertility medications.

Treatments for acne or excess hair growth.



Long-term health risks of PMOS

PMOS is associated with several long-term health concerns beyond reproductive health.

Women with PMOS may face increased risk for:

Type 2 diabetes.

Heart disease.

High blood pressure.

High cholesterol.

Sleep apnea.

Anxiety and depression.

“PMOS can increase the risk of certain health problems – notably diabetes and heart disease,” Mesenburg says. “It’s important to work with your primary care provider to undergo regular health screenings and manage any chronic conditions.”

If you experience irregular periods, unexplained weight gain, infertility or other symptoms associated with PMOS, it’s important to speak with a healthcare provider. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and reduce long-term risks to health.

Women’s health specialists, OBGYN providers and endocrinologists can help create individualized treatment plans based on symptoms, fertility goals and overall health.