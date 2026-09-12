Beaufort Memorial PATH program celebrates 13th cohort graduates 

Special to The Island News
The Beaufort Memorial PATH program celebrated another milestone Aug. 19, recognizing five new graduates in the program’s 13th cohort.
PATH, “People Achieving Their Highest,” is a workforce development program at Beaufort Memorial built in response to healthcare staffing shortages during the pandemic. Through the program, Beaufort Memorial employees receive support and training to transition into high-demand clinical and support roles, strengthening the Lowcountry healthcare workforce.
Beaufort Memorial President and CEO Russell Baxley congratulated the five PATH graduates, noting that the unique program provides an opportunity to advance within the healthcare industry while building a career close to home.
“It’s not easy to go back to school, but we could not be prouder of you all and of this program,” Baxley said. He emphasized that graduation is just the beginning of each PATH participant’s career journey, driven by their hard work, dedication and a commitment to serving the community.
Cohort 13 PATH Graduates
Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA)
- Daniela Peters
Patient Care Technician (PCT)
- Crystal Wilson
Endoscopy Technician
- Crystal Jackson
Surgical Technicians
- Marion Willis
- Gabriel Bryant
Newly Certified Healthcare Professionals
The following Beaufort Memorial team members were pinned at the ceremony for earning national certifications:
Certified Patient Care Technician
- Alan Culbertson, CPCT
- Agripinah Oporia, CPCT
- Cherokee Welch, CPCT
Certified Clinical Medical Assistant
- Brisa Barrientos, CCMA
- Zyaire Gordon, CCMA
- Shanya Moultrie, CCMA
- Krystal Reid, CCMA
- Shetara Rhodan, CCMA
Certified Surgical Technician
- Vashti Bolden, TS-C
The ceremony also recognized Paula Madrid, RN, the program’s second external nursing school graduate, along with five Beaufort Memorial employees joining the 14th PATH cohort.
Also celebrated at the graduation were PATH graduates who have chosen to continue their education in clinical fields through nursing and radiation technology programs at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, Technical College of the Lowcountry and Galen University.