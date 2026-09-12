Beaufort Memorial PATH program celebrates 13th cohort graduates 

Special to The Island News

The Beaufort Memorial PATH program celebrated another milestone Aug. 19, recognizing five new graduates in the program’s 13th cohort.

PATH, “People Achieving Their Highest,” is a workforce development program at Beaufort Memorial built in response to healthcare staffing shortages during the pandemic. Through the program, Beaufort Memorial employees receive support and training to transition into high-demand clinical and support roles, strengthening the Lowcountry healthcare workforce.

Beaufort Memorial President and CEO Russell Baxley congratulated the five PATH graduates, noting that the unique program provides an opportunity to advance within the healthcare industry while building a career close to home.

“It’s not easy to go back to school, but we could not be prouder of you all and of this program,” Baxley said. He emphasized that graduation is just the beginning of each PATH participant’s career journey, driven by their hard work, dedication and a commitment to serving the community.

The PATH graduates in Cohort 13 included (left to right) Crystal Jackson, Daniela Peters, Gabriel Bryant and Crystal Wilson. Photo courtesy of Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Shetara Rhodan, CCMA (left) with PATH clinical instructor Melissa Bramblett. Photo courtesy of Beaufort Memorial Hospital

Surgical technologist and PATH graduate Gabriel Bryant, pictured with Beaufort Memorial President and CEO Russell Baxley. Photo courtesy of Beaufort Memorial Hospital





Cohort 13 PATH Graduates

Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA)

Daniela Peters

Patient Care Technician (PCT)

Crystal Wilson

Endoscopy Technician

Crystal Jackson

Surgical Technicians

Marion Willis

Gabriel Bryant

Newly Certified Healthcare Professionals

The following Beaufort Memorial team members were pinned at the ceremony for earning national certifications:

Certified Patient Care Technician

Alan Culbertson, CPCT

Agripinah Oporia, CPCT

Cherokee Welch, CPCT

Certified Clinical Medical Assistant

Brisa Barrientos, CCMA

Zyaire Gordon, CCMA

Shanya Moultrie, CCMA

Krystal Reid, CCMA

Shetara Rhodan, CCMA

Certified Surgical Technician

Vashti Bolden, TS-C

The ceremony also recognized Paula Madrid, RN, the program’s second external nursing school graduate, along with five Beaufort Memorial employees joining the 14th PATH cohort.

Also celebrated at the graduation were PATH graduates who have chosen to continue their education in clinical fields through nursing and radiation technology programs at the University of South Carolina Beaufort, Technical College of the Lowcountry and Galen University.