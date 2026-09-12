Why a healthy smile matters for your heart 

Special to The Island News

Many people think of dental care and general medical care as two completely separate aspects of their health.

In reality, your dentist may be one of the first healthcare professionals to spot warning signs in your mouth that could affect your whole-body health.

The American Heart Association (AHA) emphasizes that oral health and cardiovascular health are closely connected, making your dental team an important component to your overall network of care.

Healthy teeth and gums are about more than a sparkling smile. Growing evidence suggests that gum disease, chronic oral inflammation and oral infections may be associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular conditions like coronary artery disease (CAD), stroke, heart failure and high blood pressure, just to name a few.

Read More: Coronary Artery Disease Symptoms and What They Mean at https://bit.ly/4xmWzHn.

“Germs can cause infection, decay and inflammation in your mouth that can spread, potentially reaching your heart and contributing to big-picture health issues,” said Dr. Paul Slota, an interventional cardiologist at Beaufort Memorial Heart Specialists.

What is the connection between oral health and heart health?

Your mouth is a hub for hundreds of types of bacteria, most of which are harmless when managed through good oral hygiene practices like brushing and flossing your teeth regularly.

But when plaque builds up and gum disease develops, harmful bacteria can increase and inflammation can occur.

Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, is a chronic inflammatory condition. Inflammation that begins in the gums may contribute to inflammation elsewhere in the body – including blood vessels.

When gums are inflamed or infected, bacteria can enter the bloodstream and travel throughout the body. Researchers have identified oral bacteria in arterial plaque and other areas far away from the mouth, suggesting a potential role in the cardiovascular disease process.

Read More: Managing a Family History of Heart Disease at https://bit.ly/3UBho2W.

How a dental team supports your overall health

Regular dental visits do more than identify cavities. Dentists and dental hygienists can help detect and manage conditions that may affect your overall health.

A dental team can help by:

Identifying signs of gum disease that may be associated with cardiovascular risk

Treating periodontal disease to reduce inflammation

Checking blood pressure and recognizing elevated readings that warrant follow-up with your healthcare provider

Encouraging healthy habits such as tobacco cessation, healthy eating and proper oral hygiene

Working collaboratively with primary care providers and heart specialists to coordinate patient care

Daily habits that protect your mouth and heart

Many habits that promote oral health also support heart health and overall well-being.

Brush and floss consistently: Brush your teeth twice a day for two minutes using fluoride toothpaste, floss daily and clean your tongue regularly. These simple habits help reduce plaque and harmful bacteria in your mouth.

Eat a heart-healthy diet: Choose healthy options while limiting sugar and ultra-processed foods.

“The Mediterranean diet is proven to reduce the risk of stroke and heart attack.” Dr. Slota says. “This diet includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fat-free or low-fat dairy products and health sources of protein – beans, eggs, fish and skinless chicken.”

Read More: Make it Mediterranean at https://bit.ly/4ghpo0g.

Monitor your blood pressure: High blood pressure often has no symptoms. Regular monitoring can help identify problems early and reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Avoid using tobacco products: Smoking and tobacco use are major risk factors for both periodontal disease and cardiovascular disease. Quitting is one of the most important steps you can take for your overall health.

Read More: Top 5 Reasons to Quit Smoking at https://bit.ly/4wtrLmH.

Take medications as prescribed: Managing conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and high cholesterol supports both oral and cardiovascular health.

Keep regular medical and dental appointments: While recommendations may vary based on individual needs, many dental organizations recommend preventive dental examinations and cleanings every six months. Annual wellness visits with your primary care provider are also an important part of preventive care.

Healthy heart starts with healthy habits: By partnering with both your primary care provider and your dental team, you can support your long-term health from head to heart.

Your oral and heart health are closely connected. Gum disease and chronic oral inflammation are associated with a higher risk of cardiovascular conditions.

Dentists and dental hygienists can identify signs of gum disease, monitor blood pressure, encourage healthy habits and help detect potential health concerns early.

Daily preventive habits – brushing and flossing teeth, eating a heart-healthy diet – and keeping up with regular dental and medical checkups can help reduce inflammation and support long-term wellness.

Are you ready to start putting your heart first? Find a Beaufort Memorial cardiologist who can help you make a plan to prevent or manage heart disease.