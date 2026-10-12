Beaufort Chamber announces 2026 Civitas Awards finalists

Annual awards reception set for Oct. 22

By Delayna Earley/ The Island News

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced 18 finalists for its 2026 Civitas Awards, recognizing local businesses, nonprofit organizations and community leaders for their contributions to the Beaufort area.

This year’s awards reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at The Tabby Place at The Beaufort Inn, 913 Port Republic Street, in downtown Beaufort.

Finalists have been selected across six award categories, with winners to be announced during the reception.

The annual Civitas Awards recognize individuals and organizations that have demonstrated excellence in business, community service, economic development and leadership throughout the region.

The awards ceremony comes as the Chamber celebrates a new chapter of its own, having recently moved into its new headquarters at 1140 Ribaut Road, Suite A, in Beaufort.

The Chamber officially celebrated the move with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, Sept. 3, marking the completion of a search for a new permanent home.

The move follows a period of transition for the organization. On May 1, the Chamber temporarily relocated to co-working space at the Beaufort Digital Corridor, 500 Carteret St., while its Board of Directors worked to identify a permanent location.

At the time, the Chamber announced that its Board had established a Real Estate Task Force charged with finding a space capable of accommodating its growing membership, expanded volunteer engagement, strengthening staff and increasing involvement in the Beaufort County business community.

The Chamber described the September ribbon-cutting as a milestone representing its continued commitment to supporting local businesses, strengthening the community and building a thriving future for the Beaufort region.

The organization, which traces its roots to the Beaufort Board of Trade established in 1892, serves the region through business advocacy, networking opportunities, educational programs and economic development initiatives.

This year’s Civitas Awards finalists represent a variety of industries, organizations and individuals whose work has contributed to the community.

The Cornerstone Award for Small Business Excellence finalists are Carolina Engineering Consultants, SK Signs, Designs & Marketing and Stinger Home Management.

The Torchbearer Award for Regional Economic Impact finalists are Coastal Community Foundation, J.H. Hiers Construction and the “Only from our Waters” Collaborative.

The Trailblazer Award for Free Enterprise Excellence finalists are Freedman Arts District, MasterCorp and The Kitchen.

The Caretaker Award for Non-Profit Excellence finalists are Beaufort Jasper Housing Trust, Good Neighbor Medical Clinic and Port Royal Sound Foundation.

The Pillar Award for Community Leadership finalists are Marilyn Harris of the BCBCC Center for Culture & Commerce, Dr. Faith Polkey of Beaufort-Jasper-Hampton Comprehensive Health Services and Barry Wilson of AlphaGraphics.

The Buzzworthy Award for Influential Leadership finalists are Lisa Gallagher of Beaufort Academy, Zarah Goodyear of Kinghorn Insurance of Beaufort and Dr. Sherwood Miler of Miler Orthodontics.

The Civitas Awards have become an annual tradition for the Chamber, bringing together members of the business community, nonprofit leaders and residents to celebrate the accomplishments of those working to improve the Beaufort area.

Winners in each category will be revealed during the Oct. 22 reception.

For more information about the Civitas Awards or to register for the reception, visit www.beaufortchamber.org

Delayna Earley, who joined The Island News in 2022, formerly worked as a photojournalist for The Island Packet/The Beaufort Gazette, as well as newspapers in Indiana and Virginia. She can be reached at delayna.theislandnews@gmail.com.